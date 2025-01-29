Wendy's Secret Menu T-Rex Burger Is 'Pure Cow'

To many, Wendy's T-Rex burger is up there with the greatest urban legends in fast food history. The admittedly hilarious history of the burger — which (typically) features nine patties, nine slices of cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise — has stood the test of time, and, while the nine-patty burger isn't sold in any official sense, many are still seeking it out as a part of the secret menu at select Wendy's locations.

Beyond the people who got their hands on the burger when it was properly sold back in 2013, it's hard to find many people who have experienced the gargantuan burger. However, one TikToker was recently able to get their hands on a T-Rex burger; reminding the masses of its impressive nature.

The special item that @JoeOhEats fittingly calls "pure cow" is truly unlike any other item in the vast world of fast food secret menus but is, unsurprisingly, not a regular fixture in most people's Wendy's orders. However, with the item recently going viral for the first time in over a decade, many are curious about the burger's strange existence.