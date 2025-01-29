Wendy's Secret Menu T-Rex Burger Is 'Pure Cow'
To many, Wendy's T-Rex burger is up there with the greatest urban legends in fast food history. The admittedly hilarious history of the burger — which (typically) features nine patties, nine slices of cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise — has stood the test of time, and, while the nine-patty burger isn't sold in any official sense, many are still seeking it out as a part of the secret menu at select Wendy's locations.
Beyond the people who got their hands on the burger when it was properly sold back in 2013, it's hard to find many people who have experienced the gargantuan burger. However, one TikToker was recently able to get their hands on a T-Rex burger; reminding the masses of its impressive nature.
@joeoheats
@Wendy's Very Meaty. Very Demure T. Rex 9 patties Burger 🍔 🐄 from their Secret Menu~ #wendys #burger #secretmenu #trexburger #fastfoodhacks #verydemure #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ゚viral #mukbang #asmr #mukbangeatingshow #eatingshow #eatingasmr #asmreating #eatingsounds #asmrfood #messyeating #bigbites
The special item that @JoeOhEats fittingly calls "pure cow" is truly unlike any other item in the vast world of fast food secret menus but is, unsurprisingly, not a regular fixture in most people's Wendy's orders. However, with the item recently going viral for the first time in over a decade, many are curious about the burger's strange existence.
The bizarre story of Wendy's T-Rex Burger
While the T-Rex burger was briefly available on an official Wendy's menu, the circumstances surrounding its existence are quite fascinating. The rogue fast food item that was first created as a joke was then asked for by customers who thought it was a real thing. Many customers were let down to learn it wasn't real, so one Wendy's location in Brandon, Manitoba in Canada decided to begin selling it as an official novelty item on their menu in 2013.
However, once the T-Rex burger's existence went viral online, the $21.99 item was promptly removed from the menu, in part because of concerns over the nutritional risks surrounding the absurdly large burger. This did upset many consumers who liked the novelty item, though it was a fairly understandable decision considering the burger comes in at around 3000 calories in total.
In the years since the T-Rex burger's time in the limelight, some locations across the United States and Canada have begun offering the infamous item on their secret menu, with some versions of the burger diverging from the original by providing six or twelve patties instead of nine. Alternatively, if your local Wendy's doesn't offer the T-Rex burger, you can mimic the legendary item by ordering three Dave's Doubles and stacking the meat together yourself.