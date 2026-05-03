7 Barbecue Restaurant Dishes To Leave To The Pros, And 4 To Make At Home

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If you have a hankering for barbecue and you don't have a local eatery where you can snag some of your favorites, fast, you may be tempted to try your hand at rustling up some BBQ on your own, at home. After all, how hard can it be? You can grill, so surely you can conquer the art of barbecue ... right?

Well, not exactly. As anyone who's tried (and failed) to replicate barbecue restaurant dishes at home will tell you, there's a certain high level of skill necessary in achieving truly good barbecue. It's why so many famous BBQ pits are overseen by longtime masters of the trade, men and women who've fine-tuned their processes, expertly, over the decades.

As such, there are a few barbecue restaurant dishes that are best left to the pros — whether because they do require that level of hands-on knowledge, they're simply too time-intensive or costly to make at home, or they necessitate certain equipment that maybe you don't want to invest in. Several barbecue experts from around the country weighed in on what exactly these dishes are.

We spoke to Ben Krueger, owner of Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill in Asheville, North Carolina, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ with locations in New York City, Boston, and Florida, Nick and Elliott Reese of Reese Bros Barbecue in San Antonio, Texas, and R.B. Quinn — the co-author of "Cheater BBQ: Barbecue Anytime, Anywhere, in Any Weather" and the new "Self-Rising: The Magic Rise Behind Biscuit and Cornbread Culture." And the good news? They actually told us that, while, yes, some dishes should be left to restaurants, there are still a handful of barbecue dishes that you can easily replicate with no problem whatsoever, right in your home kitchen. Here's what they had to say.