11 Tips For Crafting The Best Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Our experts urge you to not miss out on this next step when making your perfect pulled pork sandwich — letting the meat rest after cooking. Resting is the easiest way to allow all those delicious juices to be released during cooking to redistribute throughout the pork. In turn, this ensures that every strand is moist and flavorful.

Justin Spencer emphasizes the impact of texture after resting: "We like to have all of those textures present in our pulled pork as it adds a ton of layers and different flavors to the sandwich." Nicole Buysse agrees, highlighting how rest affects the overall eating experience. "We love the silky strands for our pulled pork," she says. "Each of those strands are mixed with our signature BBQ sauce and pile high on a bun for the perfect sandwich." Without allowing the pork to rest, if you shred the meat when still hot, the natural juices escape, leaving the meat stringy and dry. All that effort you put into getting the perfect flavor? Gone in a second unfortunately.

Resting is especially important if you're using large pork butts or shoulders with a ton of marbling and high fat content. Pulling meat when it is still hot, does not allow the fat to firm up slightly and causes it to spill out during the pulling process. Tent the pork with foil, let it rest for anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes after cooking for the best results and cleaner and easier pulling.