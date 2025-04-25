The Most Underrated Cut Of Meat For Steak Doesn't Even Come From A Cow

My husband grew up in Ohio, in an area he describes as, "In the middle of cornfields and hog farms." Meals were always geared around meat and potatoes, but the meat was rarely beef. Rather, it was pork, seeing as it was abundant and well-priced. He is the person who introduced me to pork shoulder steaks, one of his favorite cuts of protein in the world. The pork I grew up eating was usually in the form of lean pork chops, which are completely different from pork steaks. Pork steaks are marbled with succulent fat, making the pork meat sweet, juicy, and incredibly tender. It is, quite possibly, the most underrated kind of steak.

Cut from the shoulder area of a pig, pork shoulder steaks are sometimes called pork blade steaks or Boston butt steaks. When you find them prepackaged in the grocery store, they often contain bones, but the boneless versions are sometimes compared to beef ribeyes by those in the know. To cut them, butchers basically break down pork shoulders (or Boston butts) into steaks; that's the same flavorful meat that is often used for pulled pork barbecue (which makes excellent grilled cheese sandwiches, by the way). While it's definitely possible to overcook this cut, it doesn't go dry as quickly as pork chops or tenderloins because of all that glorious fat that runs throughout.