The Most Underrated Cut Of Meat For Steak Doesn't Even Come From A Cow
My husband grew up in Ohio, in an area he describes as, "In the middle of cornfields and hog farms." Meals were always geared around meat and potatoes, but the meat was rarely beef. Rather, it was pork, seeing as it was abundant and well-priced. He is the person who introduced me to pork shoulder steaks, one of his favorite cuts of protein in the world. The pork I grew up eating was usually in the form of lean pork chops, which are completely different from pork steaks. Pork steaks are marbled with succulent fat, making the pork meat sweet, juicy, and incredibly tender. It is, quite possibly, the most underrated kind of steak.
Cut from the shoulder area of a pig, pork shoulder steaks are sometimes called pork blade steaks or Boston butt steaks. When you find them prepackaged in the grocery store, they often contain bones, but the boneless versions are sometimes compared to beef ribeyes by those in the know. To cut them, butchers basically break down pork shoulders (or Boston butts) into steaks; that's the same flavorful meat that is often used for pulled pork barbecue (which makes excellent grilled cheese sandwiches, by the way). While it's definitely possible to overcook this cut, it doesn't go dry as quickly as pork chops or tenderloins because of all that glorious fat that runs throughout.
How to prepare pork shoulder steaks
The flavor and versatility of pork shoulder steaks could probably command a higher price tag than they actually have. Compared to beef, these steaks are most definitely cheaper, but, in general, they are even less costly than pork chops. They are naturally full of flavor, so seasoning them with just salt and pepper will result in great-tasting steaks, but marinating them is also an excellent idea. From a simple Italian vinaigrette (we found the best and worst brands) to an Asian-inspired dressing, the meat will pick up the flavors of what surrounds it beautifully.
As far as the best cooking methods, pork shoulder steaks can cook up perfectly when they are pan-fried, grilled, smoked, roasted, and braised. You can also bake them or quickly cook them in an air fryer. I personally like them grilled so that some of that fat gets charred, and I pour a generous amount of homemade, tangy chimichurri over the top, which cuts through the fattiness like a hot knife in butter. But frying them up in a skillet with some butter, wine, and fresh herbs could give the grill a run for its money.
As far as your side dishes go, just think "steak," meaning, anything you might pair with beef steaks will probably be excellent with pork shoulder steaks, from potatoes to roasted vegetables to a side of pasta.