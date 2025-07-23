How To Easily Take The Bitterness Out Of Collard Greens

All roads lead to Rome, as they say, and blanching isn't the only method to temper the bitterness in collard greens. Many folks prefer to braise the leaves low and slow to tenderize them as well as reduce the amount of glucosinolates they contain. Chef Jessica Swift Harrell also pointed out that flavoring collard greens, whether while braising or utilizing another technique, can mitigate the bitterness but still allow it to play a minor role in the overall profile. "A splash of acid goes a long way," she said. "I like using apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar, paired with a touch of agave to balance the sharpness."

As an alternative to balancing bitterness with tangy ingredients, you can always incorporate some warmth if that's your jam. Harrell suggested this: "Add red pepper flakes or sliced jalapeños for heat and complexity." You can tell how hot jalapeños will be at the grocery store by checking the white or brown lines running down the length of the pepper so you don't accidentally overpower the veggie with piquancy – the more prominent the lines are, the hotter it will be.

If you know what you're looking for, you can also purchase collard greens that will be inherently less bitter. As a rule of thumb, younger, smaller leaves are more mild. The collard greens won't need as much help regarding the bitter notes, allowing you to focus solely on flavoring the vegetable as you see fit.