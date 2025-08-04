The Not So Sweet BBQ Sauce Mistake That Ruins Your Flavor

Many factors go into making the perfect BBQ sauce from scratch, but one you can never forget is adding a burst of sweetness to the mix. Not all BBQ sauces have a particularly sugary taste to them (it's just as important to know how to balance overly-sweet BBQ sauces using vinegar), but it's difficult to know where to start when sweetening the sauce. Luckily, we spoke to James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef and Founder of both Gatlin's BBQ and Gatlin's Fins & Feathers, Greg Gatlin, to discuss the best methods of amping up our BBQ sauce's sweetness. He says the most important step is using the correct type of sweetener for your tastes.

"You can use white sugar with BBQ sauce," Gatlin said. "But there are other sweeteners like brown sugar that really give the sauce more depth, creating a much more tasty sauce." The reason white sugar isn't the ideal candidate for BBQ sauce comes down to its relative lack of richness and complexity, something that's necessary if you want to really level up your sauce's profile.