The Perfect Way To Repurpose Leftover BBQ Pulled Pork For A Next-Day Meal

Pulled pork is pretty amazing, not just because of the way it tastes, but because you can cook it in so many different ways. If you're a pitmaster, you can smoke it low and slow, but it's also okay to bake it in the oven or cook it in a crockpot. As long as you shred the final product and mix it with barbecue sauce (or vinegar and pepper, as in my beloved East Carolina style), it's pulled pork, and it's bound to be delicious. If you've made it with a pork shoulder or another hefty cut of meat, you'll likely have leftovers, which can easily be reheated via the boil-in-a-bag method to keep them moist. These leftovers can then be eaten on a bun or baked potato, as a pizza topping if you want to give pepperoni a break, or as part of a grilled cheese sandwich. Yet another way to repurpose them, though, is to mix them with pasta.

Pulled pork and pasta? Sure, why not? After all, you've got your meat and your sauce, and pasta makes the perfect base for both of these. It's even better than bread, in some respects, since noodles won't get soggy if you over-sauce them. Add some sliced scallions, sauteed onions, or other vegetables if you want a complete one-pot meal, and feel free to sprinkle your porky pasta with shredded cheese for an extra layer of flavor.