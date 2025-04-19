Transform Mac And Cheese With This Savory Sandwich Leftover

Classic mac can be creamy, cheesy, and comforting, but it can also be transformed into a dish that is hearty, meaty, and just smoky enough. When you have extra pulled pork sitting in the fridge, skip the buns and fold it right into some macaroni and cheese instead. The combination of the sweet and savory pork with the melty mac is nothing short of heavenly. These are leftovers with the volume turned way up.

You can start with a classic three-cheese mac and cheese recipe or your favorite brand of the boxed stuff. If you have leftovers from a barbecue takeout order, you can just warm up the leftover mac and pork in the microwave and stir them together for a super easy meal that is certainly greater than the sum of its parts.

Otherwise, make the mac and cheese as you normally would, and just fold the warmed pulled pork into the cheese sauce and noodles. Dish it up into bowls right away and enjoy. Or, transfer the mixture to a baking dish and top it off with extra shredded cheese and a drizzle of barbecue sauce before baking until bubbly and browned.