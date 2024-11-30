Give Pepperoni A Break And Go For A Different Pork Pizza Topping

Pepperoni is a highly popular pizza topping, and for good reason. Whether it's the wide, flat circles of regular pepperoni or the tangier "cup and char" old world pepperoni, the fermented log of beef, pork, and spices is a perfect topping for countless different styles of pizza.

The virtue of pepperoni as a pizza topping is not in question. But the classic combination of cheese, sauce, and bread is highly versatile. There is much more to the world of delicious pizzas than either cheese, pepperoni, sausage, veggie, or supreme.

A good way to start exploring the near limitless depths of good pizza combinations is to change up a familiar protein. As a protein option, pork has a rich depth of textures and flavors possible, varieties which often work well as pizza toppings. Keeping in mind the culinary rule of thumb that good flavor takes time, an easy and delicious pepperoni replacement on your next pizza is leftover pulled pork.