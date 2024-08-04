What's The Difference Between Old World Pepperoni And The Regular Kind?

If you ask the average person to explain the difference between regular pepperoni and Old World pepperoni, they might come up short — it's not exactly common knowledge. But show them two pepperoni pizzas, one topped with regular and the other with Old World, and they'd spot the difference immediately. More than that, they'd probably be able to explain it as well. Regular pepperoni is the kind most of us remember from childhood, the kind served at pizza chains and most small-town pizza joints, the kind that comes pre-sliced in a plastic bag at the grocery store. It's generic pizza pepperoni.

Old World pepperoni may also be recognizable, at least these days: In recent years, it's taken the pizza world by storm. Old World pepperoni tends to be smaller in diameter than regular pepperoni, and it's usually sliced a bit more thickly. This type is also known as cupping pepperoni, or cup and char pepperoni, for the way that it cups (and chars) around the edges when blasted in the high heat of a pizza oven, forming little bowls that trap delectable hits of meat grease — which some folks have taken to calling roni cups. Both regular and Old World pepperoni have Italian roots, though neither is fully a product of the Old World, names notwithstanding. Pepperoni itself is a delicious American creation.

