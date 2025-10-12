Joanna Gaines' BBQ Pulled Pork Contains An Iconic Carbonated Ingredient

A can of soda and pulled pork are no strangers. In North Carolina, you'll see Cheerwine BBQ sauce, and other recipes call for cans of Coca-Cola or ginger ale to add sweetness that balances out the savory, slow-cooked meat. Joanna Gaines' recipe matches those soda styles, and one-ups them by adding Dr Pepper — a soda with 23 secret flavors that builds a sweetness in the sauce with hints of warm spices like vanilla and clove.

In my part of South Carolina, barbecue sauce is a hotly debated subject. The state is divided into barbecue territories: Peppery vinegar-based sauces dominate in some areas, mustard-based is king in the Midlands, and tomato-based sauces are popular in the Upstate. Personally, I think they're all good, and I appreciate the options. Each one brings its own unique character, and as long as the pork is fall-apart tender, you won't hear me complaining.

There are plenty of pulled pork purists out there, but getting creative with the sauce is where a lot of recipes set themselves apart. Once the pork is shredded, the meat becomes the perfect vehicle for sauce, and when you pile it onto a bun, the bread soaks up those drippings and turns every bite tender and juicy.