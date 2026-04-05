Are Speed Ovens Really The Microwave Replacement You've Been Needing?

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All kitchen appliances break down eventually, and although it typically happens at the most inconvenient time, it's an opportunity to upgrade if you look at the situation through a glass-half-full lens. When a microwave stops working (either due to age or because you forgot why metal shouldn't be microwaved and found out the hard way), there's a wide array of models that will do everything your old unit did, but not much more. They are simple machines that make a mean batch of microwaveable buttered popcorn for movie night, but you're not going to be baking pastries or creating a three-course meal in one.

If you want an appliance that can do more, a speed oven might be up your alley. If you've ever had a toasted sub from Subway, you can thank the speed ovens they use for that appetizing crunch. They come equipped with a microwave magnetron to reheat leftovers as well as a convection fan and heating element that cooks food similarly to a traditional convection oven, but faster. In other words, they can function as a microwave, a convection oven, or both simultaneously, depending on your needs.

That being the case, one would think that having a speed oven over a microwave is a no-brainer. Not so fast. Speed ovens certainly hold some advantages over microwaves, but there are some drawbacks as well. Let's dig into the differences between the two appliances.