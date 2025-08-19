We All Know You Shouldn't Put Metal In The Microwave, But Why?

Microwaves are incredibly convenient devices that brought us into a brave new era of cooking. They allow us to easily whip up freshly baked cookies anytime and cook perfectly crispy bacon without the mess. But microwaves can just as easily ruin food or, worse, cause major kitchen disasters.

Luckily, many microwave blunders can be avoided by following some basic rules, like never putting metal in a microwave. The no-metal policy has been firmly ingrained in practically every microwave-using person since popping their first bag of popcorn. Still, I'm willing to bet few of us have stopped staring impatiently at our reheating leftovers to wonder why, exactly, metal is one of the many things you should never put in a microwave.

The answer, much like microwaves themselves, is simple yet surprisingly complex. The tiny electromagnetic "microwaves," which work to heat food in a microwave appliance, simply pass through paper, plastic, and glass but reflect off metal. If a metal object is heated in a microwave, the microwaves reflect off of it, bouncing off the sharp edges and ricocheting around the appliance rather than being absorbed into the food. This not only prevents food from being heated, but it can also damage the microwave and even start fires.