Once You Air Fry Your Hot Pockets, You'll Never Go Back To The Microwave
Hot Pockets are among the most delightful microwave dishes you can treat yourself to, with a taste and texture that makes the most out of its simple premise. However, while Hot Pockets are good coming out of the microwave, it's safe to say they're even better when they come out of the air fryer. The appliance that can be used to make countless delicious and unique foods can also heat up your Hot Pockets. By doing so, the exterior of your snack is given a delightful crispiness that typically can't be obtained within the microwave.
And, while you might think this is a hack that has hidden problems or is just not how Hot Pockets are meant to be enjoyed, that is far from the case. In fact, the Hot Pockets website itself gives directions for making the typically microwaved snack inside the air fryer, with specific instructions depending on if you're cooking one or two of their savory frozen turnovers.
Why making Hot Pockets in the air fryer is an absolute must
While they still can't compare to Nebraska's favorite snack, the Runza (which you can make surprisingly easily at home), air-fried Hot Pockets are a total upgrade on the beloved doughy treat. Some people say that certain Hot Pocket flavors — such as Ham and Cheddar — taste better than others when using this method,but the general consensus is that the air fryer can really transform the snack for the better.
Plus, the air fryer is also said to be a better tool for heating Hot Pockets than the microwave because it evenly cooks the snack without causing its contents to seep out of its sides. While the microwave can sometimes leave Hot Pockets half frozen despite even your best efforts, the air fryer is less likely to let you down in that regard. So, while the Hot Pocket already ranks among the greatest frozen foods of all time, using an air fryer to heat them up can further improve your experience with the critically acclaimed snack.