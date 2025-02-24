Once You Air Fry Your Hot Pockets, You'll Never Go Back To The Microwave

Hot Pockets are among the most delightful microwave dishes you can treat yourself to, with a taste and texture that makes the most out of its simple premise. However, while Hot Pockets are good coming out of the microwave, it's safe to say they're even better when they come out of the air fryer. The appliance that can be used to make countless delicious and unique foods can also heat up your Hot Pockets. By doing so, the exterior of your snack is given a delightful crispiness that typically can't be obtained within the microwave.

And, while you might think this is a hack that has hidden problems or is just not how Hot Pockets are meant to be enjoyed, that is far from the case. In fact, the Hot Pockets website itself gives directions for making the typically microwaved snack inside the air fryer, with specific instructions depending on if you're cooking one or two of their savory frozen turnovers.