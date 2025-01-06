Unexpected Sauces And Glazes That Will Take Your Meatloaf To The Next Level
Meatloaf called, and wants its sauce game elevated. We get that ketchup is an easy option when it comes to topping meatloaf, but there are plenty of interesting and delicious meatloaf sauces and glazes out there that could easily rival your traditional ketchup topping.
So, what kind of unexpected meatloaf sauces are going unnoticed? More than you may think. There are a variety of tasty — albeit totally unconventional — options out there to try, and while some are still tomato-based, many are not. From fruit-flavored glazes to rich sauces bursting with creamy umami flavor, we're certain you'll find at least one new meatloaf sauce worthy of trying.
Before we get started, we do want to warn you that a few of these options may not suit everyone's taste. But hey, experimentation is part of the fun, isn't it? Join us as we reveal the unexpected sauces and glazes poised to take your meatloaf to the next level.
Mushroom sauce
It might sound strange, but using a creamy sauce to replace a traditional tomato-based one on meatloaf is a great idea. When infused with the savory flavors of mushrooms and seasonings, this play on beef gravy can become one of the secrets to making a perfect meatloaf.
To start, grab a high-quality beef broth (and yes, there is a difference between beef broth and au jus). Melt some butter in a frying pan and add shallots, garlic, and the mushrooms, along with a bit of flour to thicken the mixture. Whisk this mixture until the sauce becomes rich, thick, and decadent, and then add balsamic vinegar and the beef stock. Feel free to also throw in a few aromatics and seasonings, with options like garlic, thyme, and even Worcestershire sauce being fantastic picks.
When adding a creamy sauce to meatloaf, be sure to ditch traditional tomato-based additions to the meat itself, as these generally won't complement the flavor profile presented here. Instead, stick to savory additions like granulated garlic, onion, and sage to jazz up the taste of the meat without adding any conflicting notes.
Bloody mary glaze
Bloody mary glaze? What the ... ? We know this is a completely unexpected addition to your meatloaf, but as you've been warned, that's the whole point of this post! However, since bloody mary mixes contain the same ingredients often found in traditional meatloaf recipes, adding it to your meatloaf is (almost) a no-brainer. Flavors like Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, and other elements make it an awesome all-in-one grab that virtually negates the need for additional seasonings.
Still, the key to adding bloody mary mix to your meatloaf is to do so sparingly. Bloody mary mixes are thinner than most of the ketchups or tomato purées used in typical meatloaf recipes. As a result, you only need to add a dash to your breadcrumbs before mixing it into your meatloaf.
But the fun doesn't stop there. You can also reduce some of the bloody mary mix along with a bit of sweetener in a saucepan on the stove to create your own deliciously umami glaze. Just be careful which bloody mary mix you choose — some are milder than others, and not all bloody mary mixes taste the same. Pick one that best suits your flavor preference, and don't forget to consider your tolerance for spiciness.
Glaze infused with herbs and garlic
Herbs and garlic aren't just for chicken anymore, and these components actually come together to make an amazing glaze for meatloaf. For this sauce, you'll still use many of the usual suspects in your meatloaf, yet with a couple of unexpected additions. Starting with your meatloaf base, consider infusing it with the flavors of herbs like oregano, basil, and parsley to project yummy and unexpected Italian flavor. Bake the meatloaf as you normally would while drumming up the delicious Italian-inspired dressing to go over it.
To make the glaze, combine ketchup, balsamic vinegar, and brown sugar with — of course — garlic and dried Italian seasoning, and heat the mixture on the stovetop. Once your glaze is warm and caramelized, brush it over your meatloaf, allowing the mixture to drip down the sides. Give the meatloaf a chance to rest a bit before slicing it. Enjoy the rich and savory flavors of tomatoes and herbs infused with garlic for a chef-quality rendition of a meatloaf dinner.
Tomato-pineapple glaze
Using pineapple preserves when attempting to level-up meatloaf sauces is an unusual twist on the traditional tomato glaze, and we're here for it. When using pineapple preserves, you'll be happy to know that there isn't much you need to change about your meatloaf's base recipe — the meat itself can be easily seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, garlic, pepper, and salt.
The real magic happens when mixing up the sauce — and thankfully, this combination requires no heat. Simply grab a bowl and combine pineapple preserves with ketchup and brown sugar. Don't hesitate to add extra seasonings, like more garlic or some herbs, although the three-ingredient tomato-pineapple glaze is good enough on its own. Give it a stir, and use it as a sweet meatloaf sauce that will keep your dinner guests raving.
When using tomato-pineapple glaze, remember to keep base ingredients for the meatloaf simple. Certain ingredients that may occasionally be used in meatloaf — like celery salt, for example — might not always marry well with the flavors of sweet pineapple. Thus, if you like to get creative with your meatloaf flavors, with this glaze you might want to hold back on some seasonings to ensure all flavors work together harmoniously.
Homemade ketchup
We understand that ketchup is by no means the most unexpected item on our list of meatloaf sauces, but homemade ketchup is something worth trying. You could always use one of the best-ranked store-bought ketchup brands out there, but we love the delicious wholesomeness that comes from whipping up a simple homemade ketchup recipe.
To make ketchup, start with tomato paste as the base. You'll need a lot of it — about 12 ounces should do the trick. Then add apple cider vinegar and sugar, and season it to your liking. We recommend a combination of celery seed, mustard powder, garlic powder, and onion powder, along with salt and pepper. Stir to combine before storing your signature ketchup in the refrigerator. Keep in mind that the consistency of this ketchup may be a little thicker than you're used to, and it likely won't have the same smooth and glossy appearance that you see coming from a classic bottle of Heinz ... but many people think that Heinz is not the best ketchup brand in the U.S., anyway.
Once you've whipped up your homemade ketchup, brush it over your meatloaf just before it's done cooking, and use a little on the side to dip your meatloaf bites in. You can also put a few dollops of this ketchup into the meatloaf mixture to further enhance its taste — just know that doing so will give your meatloaf a sweeter flavor.
Store-bought barbecue sauce
It may take some time to get accustomed to using barbecue sauce for a meatloaf glaze rather than the typical ketchup, but the flavor payoff is well worth it. Barbecue sauce works well on meatloaf because of its sweet taste and tangy flavor. It has more depth to it than ketchup, with flavors like molasses adding to its charm.
Of course, there are a ton of store-bought BBQ sauce varieties out there you could try on meatloaf, including Mark Zuckerberg's favorite, Sweet Baby Ray's. To ease your selecting process, check out the ultimate ranking of popular store-bought barbecue sauces — and if you'd like to try something completely new, we can recommend the highest-rated barbecue sauces you've probably never heard of. Not into store-bought barbecue sauce? No problem. Similarly to homemade ketchup, you can also whip up your own easy homemade barbecue sauce recipe using ketchup and a few seasonings.
Once you've decided which barbecue sauce you'd like to try on meatloaf, pour it over the top of your meaty creation about five minutes before it's finished baking. As demonstrated in a Southern meatloaf recipe, you can still use ketchup in the meatloaf base as a flavoring, along with salt, pepper, herbs, onion, and green bell pepper. Topped with BBQ sauce, all of these ingredients combine to yield a flavorful yet totally unexpected way to enjoy meatloaf.
Orange glaze
There are several ways to incorporate orange into a meatloaf recipe, but using orange glaze on meatloaf is one of the best ways to help the citrus flavors shine through. To make an orange glaze for your next meatloaf, consider using a combination of brown sugar and dry mustard along with a few orange slices. Layer this combination of ingredients in the meatloaf pan itself before placing the meatloaf directly on top of it. Cook your meatloaf as usual, and when done baking, invert the pan, allowing the glaze to drip over your finished culinary creation.
If this approach makes you anxious, don't worry, there are other methods. You could always try blending the same ingredients and heating them on the stove before drizzling the mixture over your meatloaf. To make the orange flavor pop even more, consider adding a bit of zest to the sauce, or even the meat mixture. Combine orange with flavors like sage, parsley, and onion for a savory-sweet twist on traditional meatloaf.
For even more deliciousness, consider replacing some of your meat with ground sausage. The spicy umami flavors of sausage meld perfectly with the tastes of orange and sage, delivering a unique and festive dinner option great for any time of the year.
Homemade Carolina-style barbecue sauce
While it's established that barbecue sauce brings added flavor to meatloaf, we'd like to take a moment to highlight a special type of BBQ condiment that works especially well, and that's Carolina-style barbecue sauce. Carolina BBQ sauce stands out from other variations with its distinct vinegar base. There are even distinctions between Carolina sauces; barbecue condiments may highlight differing ingredients and flavors in various areas within both North and South Carolina. For an overview of several options available, check out our list of the best Carolina BBQ sauces you can find on Amazon.
No matter which variation you choose, using a Carolina-style barbecue sauce is a wonderful option to add a bit of zing and unexpected flavor to your meatloaf. Use it the same way you would use other meatloaf sauces: Brush it on the meatloaf a few minutes before it is finished cooking, and enjoy some extra sauce on the side for even more of its tangy taste.
Maple glaze
Oh, maple syrup, how we love thee! We've found ways for how to use maple syrup in every meal. Maple syrup packs deep, woodsy, and sweet flavors, and, consequently provides a wonderful depth to meatloaf. We've seen this done a couple of ways, with the first method being to combine maple-flavored syrup — otherwise known as pancake syrup — with ketchup, and applying the mixture over the meatloaf a few minutes before it is done cooking. Simple enough.
However, if you're like us and prefer to use real maple syrup when cooking, try combining ketchup with pure maple syrup along with a touch of mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and spices according to your liking. Use the sauce to cover your meatloaf before cooking, and reserve some sauce to enjoy a little more of it on the side. The maple syrup helps intensify the sweetness of the ketchup while adding its own unique depth of flavor to the mix, making it one of our favorite additions when it comes to whipping up unexpected meatloaf sauces and glazes.
Blackberry sauce
Yes, we have another fruit-enhanced meatloaf sauce to suggest, and no, we aren't crazy. Blackberry sauce actually works really well when paired with beef — check out this grilled tri-tip with blackberry mustard recipe if you don't believe us. That said, we understand why you might be hesitant to add a concoction like this atop your next meat dish, but have no fear — we've got a few tips to ensure that your blackberry meatloaf topping tastes delicious.
As always, you'll want to start by making sure that the ingredients in your meatloaf base complement the flavors of the sauce or glaze you'll be using. When using blackberry, you won't need to change the base of your meatloaf recipe too drastically, as long as you cut out any pungent flavors that won't meld well with the berry taste. This could mean removing celery, carrots, and even tomato-based ingredients from the recipe. Instead, focus on the usual breadcrumbs, egg, salt, pepper, and garlic.
To make the sauce, combine blackberries with brown sugar, garlic, onion, ginger, salt, and pepper. Combine the mixture in a blender until smooth, and cook it over low heat. Once the sauce has cooled, apply the blackberry mixture to your meatloaf and bake as usual. Don't forget to save a little extra for dipping!
Garlic butter sauce
A sauce infused with garlic is one surefire way to add flavor to your meatloaf, but instead of creating a tomato-based glaze, this time we'd like to suggest that you dress meatloaf more simply with garlic butter. We'll admit that at first blush, garlic butter might not seem flavorful enough to stand up to the robust flavor of ground beef. However, garlic butter can serve as a truly amazing "sauce" to add to your meatloaf — but you'll need to approach it correctly to take full advantage of its flavorful benefits.
To start, be sure to pack your meatloaf base with tons of nice herbal flavor, as this will complement your garlic butter sauce. Options like sage, rosemary, and thyme are all great, but you can experiment with the herbs you like best. Add a bit of garlic, salt, pepper, and onion to that — and, as always, you should feel free to replace a portion of your ground beef with pork for even more savory flavor.
As your meatloaf base cooks, begin making your garlic butter. In this variation, you won't be brushing the sauce on while the meatloaf is still cooking — in fact, you'll want to wait until the meatloaf is sliced and plated before adding the garlic butter. Cook your garlic in oil in a saucepan before adding chicken stock, butter, salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice. Spoon the mixture over sliced meatloaf pieces, and enjoy!
Asian hoisin and soy glaze
If you've never sampled an Asian-flavored meatloaf, it might be time to give this variation a shot. While we're sure not everyone will take to this unique and unexpected twist on meatloaf, the combination of soy sauce with ketchup, hoisin sauce, and a few other ingredients can be positively delicious.
For this sauce, we recommend adding a few non-traditional ingredients to your meatloaf base. Try using green onions along with a bit of fresh ginger. Cook these aromatics in a skillet before allowing the mixture to cool and adding to your meat. In a separate bowl, combine hoisin sauce with ketchup and any spices you'd like to include. Combine your meatloaf veggies with the meat, breadcrumbs, a few dashes of soy sauce, and some of your customized sauce. Bake the meatloaf, and add the remainder of your sauce to the top of it about 10-15 minutes before it is ready. Serve this meatloaf alongside perfect fried rice and broccoli. It's non-traditional, but totally delish.
Marinara sauce
Want to make your meatloaf taste like a delicious giant meatball? It's possible! With the help of just a few simple ingredients and a jar of the best store-bought marinara sauce, you can make this Italian meatball fantasy come true.
When it comes to the meatloaf base, don't worry about adding ketchup or many other tomato-based ingredients. While you can still tinker around with adding these flavors according to your preference, the marinara sauce packs enough tomatoey goodness to make up for the absence of it in the meat. Instead, focus on layering in complementary ingredients, such as diced red peppers, fennel seeds, sage, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. You can also consider replacing half of your ground beef with ground pork, making your meatloaf even more similar to the traditional Italian pork-and-beef meatballs you crave.
Once you've got the meatloaf base fancied up, go ahead and bake it for about half the amount of time you normally would. At that point, pour your marinara sauce over the meatloaf, and return it to the oven for the remainder of the cooking time. Finish it off with mozzarella or more Parmesan cheese, and serve it alongside a crisp salad or pasta noodles.
