Unexpected Sauces And Glazes That Will Take Your Meatloaf To The Next Level

Meatloaf called, and wants its sauce game elevated. We get that ketchup is an easy option when it comes to topping meatloaf, but there are plenty of interesting and delicious meatloaf sauces and glazes out there that could easily rival your traditional ketchup topping.

So, what kind of unexpected meatloaf sauces are going unnoticed? More than you may think. There are a variety of tasty — albeit totally unconventional — options out there to try, and while some are still tomato-based, many are not. From fruit-flavored glazes to rich sauces bursting with creamy umami flavor, we're certain you'll find at least one new meatloaf sauce worthy of trying.

Before we get started, we do want to warn you that a few of these options may not suit everyone's taste. But hey, experimentation is part of the fun, isn't it? Join us as we reveal the unexpected sauces and glazes poised to take your meatloaf to the next level.