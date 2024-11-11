Is There A Difference Between Beef Broth And Au Jus?

"Bone broth," made from beef or another animal, may have become super trendy in recent years, and for good reason: it's delicious and can be good for you. But it's also as old as time. Before the invention of cookware, ancient people might have made a version of broth by dropping searing stones into the stomachs of animals they hunted (yum).

Stocks and broths are pretty much universal — fish- and seaweed-based dashi, for instance, is essential to Japanese cuisine. But the beef broth you'll encounter in the U.S. is most closely related to European cooking traditions. In France, stock is known as the "fond," as in "foundation," as in the basis for everything else.

The French divide their fonds into different categories. Fond blanc often refers to stocks made with chicken bones; fond brun, by contrast — brown stock — is richer in both color and flavor and is made by first roasting meat bones (often veal) with vegetables in the oven before simmering them in water. With beef and other meat stocks, the chef's purpose is not only to extract flavor from the bones; it's to simmer them long enough that the collagen in the bones breaks down into gelatin, imparting a luscious, silky texture to the liquid. The stock then becomes the basis of soups, stews, braises, and other more elaborate dishes — or just something, these days, you can heat in a mug and take sips of.