Baked BBQ Chicken Gets A Perfect Crispy Skin With This Last-Minute Move

A perfectly baked chicken coated in your signature homemade BBQ sauce will hit most of the notes you're looking for in a meal. Ultimately, however, it's the shatteringly crispy skin that completes the symphony of deliciousness. Placing the poultry under the broiler for a few minutes is one way to achieve a crunchy outer layer, but simplifying recipes is always the best option when possible. When The Takeout spoke with Venecia Willis, director of culinary at Velvet Taco, about how to avoid taking extra steps to get satisfying crispy skin, she noted it never actually needs to leave the oven.

"You can skip the boiler if you ensure the skin is dry and brushed with oil," she said. Confirming the skin is dry is a step that's too often overlooked. Moisture is the arch nemesis of crispy chicken skin, turning the outer layer of your poultry into a sad, chewy mistake that you'll want to spit out. Diligently patting your chicken down with paper towels will remove the moisture, but there are alternative methods of eliminating any damp spots. Applying a dry brine to your meat is one option, or you could go with Giada De Laurentiis' genius hair dryer hack to dry your chicken skin.

Once all the moisture has been ousted, it's time to preheat the oven and set your bird up for success. "The oven should be around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the chicken should be placed on a rack over the sheet pan to ensure it does not sit within its juices," Willis said. Again, moisture is the enemy, and elevating the chicken makes a significant impact on the texture of the skin. And on that note, hold off on basting it with barbecue sauce.