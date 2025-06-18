The Chicken Roasting Mistake To Avoid For The Crispiest Skin

There's plenty of appeal to a succulent roasted chicken, but we all know the best part of the bird is the salty, crispy skin. Sure, it's edible without that crackling outer layer, but if it's chewy, you can't help but feel all its potential was wasted. There are hacks to get chicken skin crispy by using boiling water or rubbing baking powder over the bird, yet all the tricks in the world won't save it from becoming a gummy reminder of what could have been unless you avoid the one mistake that essentially ensures it won't be appetizing.

Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, shared some advice with us about achieving the ultimate crackling on the meat, and it all comes down to water content. "Moisture is the enemy of crisp skin," she said. "If the surface of the chicken is still damp, the heat spends too long evaporating that moisture instead of browning the skin." If you leave the bird in the oven long enough, the moisture will eventually dissipate, and the outer layer will get crunchy. However, the meat hiding underneath will overcook. Even the crispiest chicken skin won't save a dry bird.

Balancing the time it spends in the oven so the skin gets crispy and the flesh stays moist is the ultimate goal — something too much water on the surface will prevent. "That delays the Maillard reaction and can leave you with rubbery, waterlogged skin instead of the crispy texture most of us want," Stevens said. Thankfully, there are a couple of simple ways to dry out the poultry that will help you avoid a chewy disaster.