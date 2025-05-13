How To Avoid Picking Out Bad Chicken At The Grocery Store

Whether you need some chicken thighs to chop up for a perfect sick-day chicken noodle soup or some chicken wings to toss in your air fryer, you'll probably find yourself in the meat aisle of the grocery store, considering your options. As convenient as rotisserie chicken can be, you can't rely on it for all your chicken needs — sometimes, you just have to cook it yourself. But how do you know you're picking the right chicken? How do you know you're getting a tender, tasty piece of poultry, and not a nasty, acrid ticking time bomb of salmonella? We asked Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger over at Pinch and Swirl, and she told us to use our senses: specifically, sight and smell.

When a piece of chicken goes bad, the first clue is a change in color. The poultry "should look plump and slightly pink — not gray, dull, or dried out," Stevens told us. If it's even a little off-color, that can be a sign that something is amiss.

It's also important that your chicken pass the smell test. It should be "basically odorless," Stevens explained. And "if there's any sour or sulfur smell, that's a red flag. Even 'just a little off' is reason to skip it." Unless you want to spend the better part of a week getting intimately acquainted with your toilet, it would be wise to listen to her advice.