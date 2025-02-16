How Boiling Water Gets Your Roast Chicken Skin Shatteringly Crispy

When pouring the hot water onto the chicken skin, you can visibly see the skin tighten in real time which creates the perfect base for roasting. The fat renders; getting rid of excess fat, which is what usually causes soggy spots. Less fat equals more crunch when it hits the oven.

Another great thing about this method is that it helps the skin dry out faster. After pouring boiling water, the skin will feel a little sticky which is perfect for holding seasonings. Once roasted, the dry, tight skin turns into that golden, crispy layer you're looking for. It works for any chicken dish — whether you're roasting a whole bird or cooking up some quick thighs.

Boiling water is just the beginning, though. Get your paper towels ready because after you pour the water you'll need to pat the chicken dry to remove any leftover moisture. Then, if you have time, pop the chicken in the fridge for an hour (or overnight) to air-dry. Trust me, the extra drying time is worth the wait for that unbeatable crunch.

Don't forget to season generously. A little olive oil or melted butter rubbed onto the skin helps it brown and plenty of salt is a must — it draws out even more moisture while locking in flavor. Roast your chicken at a high heat (425 degrees Fahrenheit) and you'll get incredibly juicy meat on the inside and perfect, crackly skin on the outside. Once you try this boiling water trick, you'll never think about roast chicken the same way again.