The Hair Dryer Hack Giada De Laurentiis Approves Of For Crispy Roast Chicken Skin

A perfectly golden-brown roast chicken is a comforting, familiar meal that looks inviting, tastes delicious, and doesn't require too much work. It's one of the dishes Ina Garten is most known for and calls one of the simplest to make. However, ensuring that the chicken skin cooks up nice and crispy does take an extra step or two. There are different techniques to make it happen, including one that got a thumbs up from Giada De Laurentiis which involves (of all things) a regular hair dryer.

De Laurentiis tried it out in a video, saying that it makes sense since the hot air will help dehydrate the skin. After all, moisture is the enemy when trying to create crispiness. Water evaporates at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, creating steam which interferes with the skin's ability to get brown and crispy. (Browning doesn't occur until over 300 degrees.) After going at a raw chicken with the blow dryer for two minutes, Giada coated it with olive oil and roasted it. The skin came out crispy and brown — she declared the hack a success.

The blow dryer trick isn't actually new. Italian cooking legend Marcella Hazan used it in a recipe for duck in her 1978 cookbook "More Classic Italian Cooking" (reprinted in "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking"). The "America's Test Kitchen" gurus also recommend it when you don't have time to overnight a salted chicken in the fridge.