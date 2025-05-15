The 'Simplest' Dish In Ina Garten's Eyes Is Also One She's Known For
At this point in her career, Ina Garten has written 14 cookbooks, so she has a lot of recipes in her repertoire. But one of her most popular recipes is a humble workhorse in any kitchen. It's also one that fits into almost any dinner plan you might have, whether it's a low-stress weeknight meal or a small get-together. That's because it's Garten's whole roast chicken, which doesn't take long to prep — and most of the work you do involves waiting around for the bird to finish cooking in the oven.
In November 2022, Garten told Eater about the appeal of a simple roast chicken, saying, "I always make roast chicken and it's just the simplest thing in the world. You end up with an entire dinner because you can use whatever seasonal vegetables are around. This time of year there are squashes and little onions and great things you just get from the garden. But I mean roast chicken ... everybody makes roast chicken."
How Ina Garten makes her roast chicken
Garten's recipe for whole roast chicken is readily available online, and all you need is a whole chicken; along with vegetables like onion, fennel, and carrot; as well as some additional aromatics like lemon and thyme. You simply stuff the chicken with the aromatics and rest the bird on top of the vegetables, letting it roast for about an hour and a half — and dinner is served.
And really, as she mentioned, you can use whatever vegetables you already have, or whatever's in season. If you're looking for less of a commitment, Garten has also made recipes using just chicken breasts — as opposed to the entire chicken — which takes less time, but is no less flavorful. But one pro trick she likes to use involves pulling the chicken out slightly under temp, as the carryover heat will continue heating the chicken outside of the oven, ensuring it doesn't overcook. If you're looking for other tips, this roast chicken method involves salt and time, but is entirely worth the effort.