The 'Simplest' Dish In Ina Garten's Eyes Is Also One She's Known For

At this point in her career, Ina Garten has written 14 cookbooks, so she has a lot of recipes in her repertoire. But one of her most popular recipes is a humble workhorse in any kitchen. It's also one that fits into almost any dinner plan you might have, whether it's a low-stress weeknight meal or a small get-together. That's because it's Garten's whole roast chicken, which doesn't take long to prep — and most of the work you do involves waiting around for the bird to finish cooking in the oven.

In November 2022, Garten told Eater about the appeal of a simple roast chicken, saying, "I always make roast chicken and it's just the simplest thing in the world. You end up with an entire dinner because you can use whatever seasonal vegetables are around. This time of year there are squashes and little onions and great things you just get from the garden. But I mean roast chicken ... everybody makes roast chicken."