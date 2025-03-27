Can You Really Cook Chicken In The Microwave?

No kitchen appliance can do everything, no matter how many unique dishes you can make in your air fryer or how many casseroles your Instant Pot can whip up. That said, the microwave is arguably the first appliance that ever made heating and cooking food easier than people thought possible. A quick two-minute zap and you've got a whole bag of popcorn.

Although we can all finally trust a microwave to cook up a cup of instant noodles (without the questionable Styrofoam cup), can we go so far as to trust this little radiation box to cook raw poultry? Well, it's definitely not as simple as tossing an uncooked bird on a microwave-safe plate and hitting the dinner button, but it can be done with some technique. The USDA says cooking meat in the microwave is possible, but you need to be sure your food reaches a certain internal temperature to prevent the ingestion of harmful bacteria.

While it does take more attention to detail than baking or stovetop cooking, cooking chicken in a microwave is often much faster. Cooking a chicken breast in a pan can take up to 20 minutes or up to 40 minutes in the oven, but in the microwave you can get it done in less than 15. Here's what you need to know if you want to cook your chicken in a microwave safely and flavorfully.