If You're Not Using Your Instant Pot When Making Casseroles, You're Missing Out

Ah, casseroles. A traditional dish of comfort and carbs, it's not just what's for dinner. A Southern love language of sorts, it's a way to express gratitude for a favor, celebrate the birth of a new baby, or offer comfort during times of bereavement. But while casseroles are usually thought to go hand-in-hand with the oven, that doesn't mean the appliance has a monopoly on casserole making. In fact, an Instant Pot might arguably be the superior method for whipping up that perfect cheesy hash brown or green bean casserole.

Instant Pots make cooking convenient, easy, and quick. Say goodbye to waiting for the oven to preheat or worrying about your casserole not cooking consistently. With their controlled pressure and ability to heat food evenly, they're less prone to common mishaps that can happen in the oven. Because, let's face it, nobody is going to miss a casserole with a dry top and burnt bottom.