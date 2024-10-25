If You're Not Using Your Instant Pot When Making Casseroles, You're Missing Out
Ah, casseroles. A traditional dish of comfort and carbs, it's not just what's for dinner. A Southern love language of sorts, it's a way to express gratitude for a favor, celebrate the birth of a new baby, or offer comfort during times of bereavement. But while casseroles are usually thought to go hand-in-hand with the oven, that doesn't mean the appliance has a monopoly on casserole making. In fact, an Instant Pot might arguably be the superior method for whipping up that perfect cheesy hash brown or green bean casserole.
Instant Pots make cooking convenient, easy, and quick. Say goodbye to waiting for the oven to preheat or worrying about your casserole not cooking consistently. With their controlled pressure and ability to heat food evenly, they're less prone to common mishaps that can happen in the oven. Because, let's face it, nobody is going to miss a casserole with a dry top and burnt bottom.
Burnt casseroles are a thing of the past
While the thought of not using the oven to bake a casserole might send your grandma to an early grave, the Instant Pot has more than earned its spot in the casserole world, especially for the low-maintenance chefs out there. You can truly make casseroles a one-pot process, considering anything you'd typically have to use another pot or pan for— like sauteing vegetables or searing meat — can be done in the Instant Pot. This means fewer dishes and less cleanup.
You can even make stock for your casserole in an Instant Pot, too. Not to mention, it's faster, which comes in handy when you're cooking for a last-minute potluck or your in-laws who conveniently showed up unannounced right before dinner. Simply put, if you're not using your Instant Pot to make casseroles, you're not just missing out — you're working harder than you need to. It's not the 1950s anymore, so relax and let the Instant Pot do the heavy lifting.