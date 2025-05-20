What's The Best Place For A Microwave In The Kitchen?
I love my apartment. It's in a beautiful old building with big windows, and a cute, walkable neighborhood. But has its flaws, too, and those flaws have led to unconventional interior design choices. Case and point: The microwave in the bedroom. But if you're wondering where you should put your microwave, here's how to pick the best spot for your needs.
My apartment has a tiny kitchen. It's so tiny that there's no single stretch of counter space that will fit the bulky box. And guess what? The bedroom isn't such a bad spot. I don't use the microwave daily, and when I need it, it's just a few steps down the hall. Plus, I'd rather keep it there than on full display in the living room.
Don't be afraid to try an unconventional location for this bulky appliance. If you use your microwave more for movie-night popcorn than thawing fish fillets, try a discreet spot in the TV room. Can't commit? Consider a rolling cart. You'll be able to move the microwave anywhere, as long as there's a place to plug it in. On a subreddit devoted to kitchen remodeling, one Redditor admitted to keeping their microwave in the garage. They explained that they rarely used it, so there was no need to add clutter to the kitchen. Safety, convenience, and your family's unique preferences and abilities matter more than a traditional location. That said, there are a few guidelines you should follow.
The best microwave location depends on your needs
Height should be a top consideration. Avoid putting your microwave higher than eye level: you don't want to risk dumping scorching soup on your head. Plus, it's easy to forget that your microwave needs a clean when you can't see the carbonara-caked bottom.
"Eye level" varies, though. Think about the other people who'll be using the kitchen — present and future — before making a permanent decision. A too-low microwave makes it easy for young kids to zap things that shouldn't be zapped, while higher spots make it difficult for older kids to heat up snacks. When in doubt, go with counter height.
A countertop placement has another benefit, too: you'll have a readily available surface for heavy casseroles and piping-hot pastries. No room on the counter? Consider putting a sturdy, heat-proof table nearby, especially if kids or people with limited mobility will be using the appliance. Think about the things your family uses the microwave for (and consider whether you really need a microwave at all). But your microwave placement doesn't just depend on your family's needs. Keep safety in mind, too.
The worst places for your microwave
Trendy, over-the-range microwaves look good on paper: the gadgets typically double as a hood, so you'll get two appliances for the price of one. Experts avoid the spot, though. Heat damages microwaves, even the ones with built-in hoods. Plus, the stove adds another layer of danger to the already-precarious location. Do you really want to reach over a steaming kettle to reheat your lunch?
That's another problem with over-the-range microwaves: they expose the appliance to steam and moisture. Other water sources cause issues, too. A leaky sink or dishwasher is disastrous enough without throwing electricity into the mix. Standard microwaves don't do well in cabinets, either, since they need room to vent. Your user's manual should tell you how much of a buffer the model needs, but try to keep at least three inches of space on each side. Cabinets aren't entirely off limits, though, as long as you have the money for a remodel. Built-in microwaves are designed to vent outwards, and a good contractor will know to install one safely.
I know, it's frustrating when you have limited space. But take it from me: you can always think outside of the kitchen, as long as you have a safe, convenient spot away from fire hazards. Maybe there's a spot in your office. Maybe there's a spot in the hall. Maybe there's a spot in the bathro— okay, nope. I'm drawing the line. With a few considerations, a microwave can easily blend into your decor and your lifestyle.