What's The Best Place For A Microwave In The Kitchen?

I love my apartment. It's in a beautiful old building with big windows, and a cute, walkable neighborhood. But has its flaws, too, and those flaws have led to unconventional interior design choices. Case and point: The microwave in the bedroom. But if you're wondering where you should put your microwave, here's how to pick the best spot for your needs.

My apartment has a tiny kitchen. It's so tiny that there's no single stretch of counter space that will fit the bulky box. And guess what? The bedroom isn't such a bad spot. I don't use the microwave daily, and when I need it, it's just a few steps down the hall. Plus, I'd rather keep it there than on full display in the living room.

Don't be afraid to try an unconventional location for this bulky appliance. If you use your microwave more for movie-night popcorn than thawing fish fillets, try a discreet spot in the TV room. Can't commit? Consider a rolling cart. You'll be able to move the microwave anywhere, as long as there's a place to plug it in. On a subreddit devoted to kitchen remodeling, one Redditor admitted to keeping their microwave in the garage. They explained that they rarely used it, so there was no need to add clutter to the kitchen. Safety, convenience, and your family's unique preferences and abilities matter more than a traditional location. That said, there are a few guidelines you should follow.