11 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Cornbread

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Cornbread may be simple, but it's a versatile, beautiful bread that goes with so many different dishes and meals. Fried chicken and collard greens? Add in some cornbread. Barbecue with all the fixin's? You're gonna need some cornbread there, too. Honestly, if you have some really amazing cornbread, you can literally just mash it down with some milk and you have an easy breakfast or not-so-sweet dessert that old-timers in the South will recognize on sight.

However, simple as it may be, making truly amazing cornbread at home can be a challenge if you don't have a reliable recipe and your method down pat. The wrong choices here and there can result in dense, flat cornbread, or cornbread that's bland and flavorless (or worse, that tastes like your leavening agent and little else). So how do you achieve a skillet of cornbread that's light, airy, crumbly, moist, and oh-so-tasty?

To find out, we spoke with some pros who have more than a little experience. Here's what they had to say about the top mistakes that are ruining your cornbread — and how to avoid them in the future.