8 Foods You Should Never Cook In Cast Iron And 3 You Should

Two-time James Beard award winner, cookbook author, restaurateur, and celebrity chef Art Smith knows a thing or two about cast iron cooking. "I grew up in the South where cast-iron pots and skillets are kitchen staples and treasured family heirlooms," he said. He further explained that he watched and learned to cook from his mother and aunts, "there was always a cast iron pan in the oven, on the stove top, or the outside grill making something delicious."

A cast iron pan is a simple, one piece cooking vessel with no moving parts or attachments. It often doesn't cost a lot of money, and if treated well, it lasts pretty much forever. The properties of cast iron make it the ideal cooking vessel for many ingredients. When seasoned properly, it has a robust nonstick surface that gets better with every use. It heats evenly and retains temperature consistently, even when cold food is added. It is slow to heat up and slow to cool down. It can be preheated on the stove or in the oven without damaging or warping. In short, it's a nearly indestructible power house in the kitchen.

Yet some of these same characteristics that make it ideal for cooking some ingredients are the reasons why a cast iron pan isn't a good choice for cooking other ingredients.