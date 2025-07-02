The Best Way To Keep Cast Iron Seasoned Is Also The Easiest

If there's one thing everyone and their cousin will tell you about cast iron pans, it's that you've got to keep them seasoned. Seasoning cast iron cookware the first time involves rubbing it with a thin coat of oil, heating it in the oven, and repeating the process several times. Keeping the pan seasoned, however, is quite a bit easier. The Takeout spoke with two food bloggers, Sarah Hill of Real Food With Sarah and Megan Keno of Homemade Home, and they both told us that if you use your pan the right way, it'll keep itself seasoned.

According to Hill, "Regularly cooking with your cast iron is the best way to maintain its seasoning." She favors using fatty foods, suggesting bacon, sausage, or anything fried in oil. Keno agrees that repeated cooking is the best way to keep a pan seasoned, telling us, "My general rule of thumb is just to use it and the cooking will do the work for you." She went on to say, "Cast iron is one of the pieces of cookware that gets better over time."

Keno isn't entirely on board with using bacon fat, though. "Bacon was always a standard back in the day because it was a heavy oil that protected the iron from rust and created a film to keep away moisture," she said. "The downside is that if you're not using your bacon-greased pan every day, and you only use it occasionally, bacon grease will go rancid over time... Using high smoke point oils like avocado oil or canola oil is quickest and easiest to season your pan and keep it in shape."