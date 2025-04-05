Rusty Cast Iron Pan? Grab Some Vinegar (But Be Careful)
Cast iron pans are a versatile kitchen treasure. They're prized for how well they retain heat, perfect for high-heat cooking like searing steak or baking cornbread, and for becoming non-stick as you use them. The heavy pans are also so indestructible that they can be passed down within families from one generation to the next. At the same time, they are easily susceptible to rust damage. When that happens, vinegar can be the key to getting a rusty cast iron pan back in shape.
If the pan just has some small rusted areas and spots, you can try other techniques. Rub kosher salt on the spots with a scouring pad or dish towel, or gently scrub them with a paste made from baking soda and water. There's also an aluminum foil trick that cleans cast iron pans and can also help get rust off. But if the rusting is more extensive, it's time to turn to a vinegar soak.
First remove as much of the rust that will come off with steel wool or a scrubbing brush. Then totally immerse the pan in a half-water, half-distilled vinegar bath. Leave it in for 30 minutes to an hour, looking to see how the rust is loosening. Check on it frequently if it needs to stay in a little longer. Pull it out as soon as the rust is flaky enough to be removed, because once the rust comes off, the vinegar will start corroding the iron. Scrub the pan again to remove the loosened rust, then rinse and dry completely.
Seasoning and other ways to keep cast iron pans from rusting
Once the rust removal is done, the pan needs to be reseasoned. Seasoning cast iron pans protects them from the moisture and oxygen that make them rust, and also helps form the non-stick surface. Rub about ¼ teaspoon of vegetable oil or melted shortening like Crisco all over the pan with a paper towel, then wipe again with a clean paper towel. Heat it in a 450-degree Fahrenheit oven for 30 minutes, then repeat the process three or four times. Seasoning should be done two to three times a year, but some of the best seasoning comes from using the pan frequently, because any oil or fat used to cook contributes.
There are also other ways to prevent cast iron pans from rusting. Never let them soak in water or put them in the dishwasher. (Don't worry though, you can rescue a cast iron pan from the dishwasher if it happens.) Contrary to what many people believe, you can use a little dish soap to wash them, but dry the pans thoroughly immediately instead of letting them air dry. You could even heat them on a stove burner briefly to get rid of any last bit of moisture.
Put paper towels between pans if you keep them stacked, and don't store cast iron pans with their lids on as it encourages rusting. Even better though, keep the pans out, and cook with them as much as you can. They're more likely to rust when they're not used.