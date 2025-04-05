Rusty Cast Iron Pan? Grab Some Vinegar (But Be Careful)

Cast iron pans are a versatile kitchen treasure. They're prized for how well they retain heat, perfect for high-heat cooking like searing steak or baking cornbread, and for becoming non-stick as you use them. The heavy pans are also so indestructible that they can be passed down within families from one generation to the next. At the same time, they are easily susceptible to rust damage. When that happens, vinegar can be the key to getting a rusty cast iron pan back in shape.

If the pan just has some small rusted areas and spots, you can try other techniques. Rub kosher salt on the spots with a scouring pad or dish towel, or gently scrub them with a paste made from baking soda and water. There's also an aluminum foil trick that cleans cast iron pans and can also help get rust off. But if the rusting is more extensive, it's time to turn to a vinegar soak.

First remove as much of the rust that will come off with steel wool or a scrubbing brush. Then totally immerse the pan in a half-water, half-distilled vinegar bath. Leave it in for 30 minutes to an hour, looking to see how the rust is loosening. Check on it frequently if it needs to stay in a little longer. Pull it out as soon as the rust is flaky enough to be removed, because once the rust comes off, the vinegar will start corroding the iron. Scrub the pan again to remove the loosened rust, then rinse and dry completely.