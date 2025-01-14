Don't Fret: You Can Rescue A Cast Iron Pan From The Dishwasher
How is it that something so seemingly indestructible as a cast iron skillet begins to crumble under something so innocent and delicate as a little soap? Turns out, what makes cast iron so ideal for searing, frying, and baking is actually its Achilles heel. That non-stick surface is created by layers of oil baked into the iron. One run through the dishwasher, and all that hard-earned seasoning is lost in minutes. Left dry and defenseless against moisture, your skillet can come out rusted and worse for wear: a tragic tale passed down from cornbread-baking generation to generation.
But, if someone — and we're not saying who — has put their cast iron in the dishwasher and started a load, not all is lost. Cast irons are actually remarkably resilient and can take quite the beating — yes, even from soap.
Sure, at first your cast iron might look like it's seen better days, but resist the urge to panic. The rust is just what happens when your seasoning layer gets washed away. To remedy this, grab a scouring pad or a gentle scrubber and some naturally abrasive coarse salt. Scrub the rusted areas until everything feels smooth again. And don't hold back — scrubbing won't harm the pan itself, just the rust. Next, rinse the pan with some hot water, dry it like your life depends on it, and move on to the most important step: re-seasoning.
Re-seasoning to the rescue
Re-seasoning is truly the heart and soul of cast iron care. First, coat the entire pan in a thin layer of oil, inside and out. It's best to use an unsaturated cooking oil like vegetable oil or shortening, but really any sort of oil or fat you have on hand will do. Be sure to wipe off any excess oil with a paper towel to avoid sticky residue. Next, preheat your oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and place the pan upside down on the top rack, with a baking sheet on the lower rack to catch any oil drips. Let it bake for about an hour and then cool while still in the oven.
And voila! Good as new. This process helps rebuild that protective layer of oil that keeps the rust at bay and the surface non-stick. But next time you're faced with that post-meal pileup in the kitchen sink, keep your dishwasher door tightly shut — your cast iron deserves some quality hand-washing love.