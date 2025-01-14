Don't Fret: You Can Rescue A Cast Iron Pan From The Dishwasher

How is it that something so seemingly indestructible as a cast iron skillet begins to crumble under something so innocent and delicate as a little soap? Turns out, what makes cast iron so ideal for searing, frying, and baking is actually its Achilles heel. That non-stick surface is created by layers of oil baked into the iron. One run through the dishwasher, and all that hard-earned seasoning is lost in minutes. Left dry and defenseless against moisture, your skillet can come out rusted and worse for wear: a tragic tale passed down from cornbread-baking generation to generation.

But, if someone — and we're not saying who — has put their cast iron in the dishwasher and started a load, not all is lost. Cast irons are actually remarkably resilient and can take quite the beating — yes, even from soap.

Sure, at first your cast iron might look like it's seen better days, but resist the urge to panic. The rust is just what happens when your seasoning layer gets washed away. To remedy this, grab a scouring pad or a gentle scrubber and some naturally abrasive coarse salt. Scrub the rusted areas until everything feels smooth again. And don't hold back — scrubbing won't harm the pan itself, just the rust. Next, rinse the pan with some hot water, dry it like your life depends on it, and move on to the most important step: re-seasoning.