The Simple Storage Mistake That's Ruining Your Cast Iron Cookware
Cast iron cookware is practically indestructible — until it isn't. It can last for generations when properly cared for, but one tiny mistake in how you store it can lead to a scratched up, discolored, frustrating mess of a skillet. If you've ever pulled out your trusty cooking companion only to find weird orange spots creeping across the surface, chances are you're guilty of storing it with the lid fully on.
At first, it seems like a no-brainer, as keeping a lid on your cast iron pan keeps out dust and other particles. But in reality, this move traps moisture inside, turning your prized pan into a breeding ground for rust. Cast iron thrives in a dry environment, and even a little trapped condensation can wreak havoc on that beautifully seasoned surface. Fortunately, avoiding this mistake with your cast iron pan is as simple as giving it a little breathing room.
Why moisture is an adversary
You really don't want to introduce moisture into the equation with a cast iron pan. When cookware stays wet for a long time, you encounter oxidation. This can occur with cast iron if it's soaked in the sink, run through the dishwasher, or left to dry on its own. It's a bit different from stainless steel and nonstick pans because cast iron is porous and can absorb water, leading to rust that eats away at your carefully seasoned surface. That being said, if you don't know how to season cast iron cookware, you're going to want to learn ASAP because you're already a step behind if your skillet isn't protected in that way.
Back to the topic at hand: Even if your pan looks dry when you put the lid on, tiny amounts of moisture from cooking, washing, and even the air itself can get trapped inside. Over time, that damp environment accelerates rust formation, undoing all the hard work you put into maintaining it. Once rust sets in, it's not the end of the world, but it does mean extra scrubbing, re-seasoning, and a whole lot of regret because a quality cast iron pan isn't the cheapest thing at the store.
The right way to store your cast iron and keep it rust-free
Instead of dealing with the hassle of buying a new one, the best way to store cast iron is to keep air circulating around it. If you must store it with a lid, place a folded paper towel or a small wooden spoon between the lid and the pan to allow airflow. Even better, store the pan upside down or on a drying rack so it stays completely dry.
Preventing rust isn't just about how you store your pan, it starts with proper cleaning and drying as well. When it comes to long-term storage, choose a dry spot away from humidity. If you have multiple cast iron pans, putting them all together is fine as long as you place a paper towel or cloth between them to prevent scratching and to absorb any excess moisture.
After washing your cast iron (preferably without soap and never soaking it in water), always dry it thoroughly with a towel and then place it over low heat for a minute or two to evaporate any lingering moisture. A light coat of oil before storage also helps maintain its seasoning and provides an extra layer of protection against rust. By making a small tweak to how you store your cast iron, you can keep it in top shape for decades, ready for whatever meal you throw its way.