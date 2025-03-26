The Simple Storage Mistake That's Ruining Your Cast Iron Cookware

Instead of dealing with the hassle of buying a new one, the best way to store cast iron is to keep air circulating around it. If you must store it with a lid, place a folded paper towel or a small wooden spoon between the lid and the pan to allow airflow. Even better, store the pan upside down or on a drying rack so it stays completely dry.

Preventing rust isn't just about how you store your pan, it starts with proper cleaning and drying as well. When it comes to long-term storage, choose a dry spot away from humidity. If you have multiple cast iron pans, putting them all together is fine as long as you place a paper towel or cloth between them to prevent scratching and to absorb any excess moisture.

After washing your cast iron (preferably without soap and never soaking it in water), always dry it thoroughly with a towel and then place it over low heat for a minute or two to evaporate any lingering moisture. A light coat of oil before storage also helps maintain its seasoning and provides an extra layer of protection against rust. By making a small tweak to how you store your cast iron, you can keep it in top shape for decades, ready for whatever meal you throw its way.