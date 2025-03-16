14 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Your Cast Iron Cookware

Cast iron seasoning has nothing to do with spices. Rather, it's method that creates a glossy barrier, protecting the surface of cast iron cookware. Essentially, fat is baked into the metal, also known as polymerization. Technically speaking, the fatty acid chains of the seasoning oil bond together forming a slick sheen. In translation, the more you use your cast iron cookware, the more the cooking oil reinforces the nearly nonstick surface.

Seasoning is much easier than it sounds. Preheat the oven to 350 F while you coat the cookware with a thin film of fat. Any oil will do, from plant-based neutral oils like canola or vegetable to an animal fat like lard or bacon grease. Include the bottom and the handle, too. But caution against using too much oil, which can create a tacky, stickiness. Flip your cast iron cookware upside down to prevent oil or water pooling and bake in the oven for an hour. The cookware will be scorchingly hot, so let it cool in the oven.

A quick note on types of cookware: Check if your cast iron is enameled. A Dutch oven, for example, is considered enameled cast iron with a glass-like coating. If that's the case, enameled cookware doesn't typically require the same degree of seasoning, since the enamel itself helps prolong durability. Plus, enamel is more resistant against alkaline and acidic foods.