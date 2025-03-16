14 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Your Cast Iron Cookware
If you only keep a few pots and pans in your kitchen, make sure at least one of them is cast iron. The versatility of cast iron cookware is unparalleled. From a weeknight one-pan meal to a deluxe show-stopping dessert, practically any food can be made in a cast iron pot, pan, or skillet. Cast iron cookware has been popular for generations and for good reason: It's dependable, remarkably resilient, and easy to care for once you have the routine down. There are plenty of myths — and quite frankly too many opinions — about how to clean and preserve cast iron, but it's actually straight forward.
The right tips and tricks will ensure cast iron cookware only gets better with time. It's time to dispel misconceptions about cleaning and cooking with cast iron — because it can level up any dish with ease. Properly seasoning, swiftly washing, and carefully storing is the secret sauce for cast iron's generational longevity. However, there are few critical mistakes to avoid, to ensure your cast iron cookware lasts a lifetime, or more.
Not seasoning cast iron cookware at least once
Cast iron seasoning has nothing to do with spices. Rather, it's method that creates a glossy barrier, protecting the surface of cast iron cookware. Essentially, fat is baked into the metal, also known as polymerization. Technically speaking, the fatty acid chains of the seasoning oil bond together forming a slick sheen. In translation, the more you use your cast iron cookware, the more the cooking oil reinforces the nearly nonstick surface.
Seasoning is much easier than it sounds. Preheat the oven to 350 F while you coat the cookware with a thin film of fat. Any oil will do, from plant-based neutral oils like canola or vegetable to an animal fat like lard or bacon grease. Include the bottom and the handle, too. But caution against using too much oil, which can create a tacky, stickiness. Flip your cast iron cookware upside down to prevent oil or water pooling and bake in the oven for an hour. The cookware will be scorchingly hot, so let it cool in the oven.
A quick note on types of cookware: Check if your cast iron is enameled. A Dutch oven, for example, is considered enameled cast iron with a glass-like coating. If that's the case, enameled cookware doesn't typically require the same degree of seasoning, since the enamel itself helps prolong durability. Plus, enamel is more resistant against alkaline and acidic foods.
Cooking acidic foods in cast iron cookware
While you can cook almost anything in cast iron cookware, steer clear of overdoing it with acidic recipes, like tomato sauces. The acid can loosen tiny amounts of molecules from the metal, potentially leaching into the food. While safe to consume, it can impart an unwanted metallic taste. This doesn't mean you can never cook anything acidic in cast iron cookware. Remember, part of the glory of cast iron is that it's an all-purpose appliance.
Here are a few mistakes to avoid, and prevent the cast iron from reacting with acidic ingredients. First, ensure the cast iron cookware is well-seasoned with a thin layer of oil. Consider waiting to cook that saucy Bolognese, or recipes with higher volumes of liquid, until the seasoning is established. Also consider using shorter simmering times or be strategic about adding more acidic ingredients toward the end of the recipe. Lastly, do not deglaze cast iron cookware with wine or vinegar. You can certainly cook acidic foods in cast iron as long as you do so carefully. It's one of the many ways you can help protect the cookware — and save your dinner.
Saving cast iron cookware for complicated recipes
Serving a sizzling dish in cast iron cookware is sure to impress dinner guests. The presentation alone immediately elevates the dish. But versatility is part of cast iron's many superpowers — from cooking different types of foods to using different cooking methods. Cast iron cookware can be used both on the stovetop and in the oven. Take a frittata for example, an Italian egg dish that resembles an open-faced omelet. Traditional frittatas start on the stove and are finished under the broiler in the oven. Brunch is served in one pan.
Cast iron isn't only for the stovetop-to-oven skillet technique. One-dish recipes are ideal for cast iron cooking. An entire weeknight meal can be made a served with minimal clean up. A classic roasted chicken with crispy potatoes, a vibrant shrimp stir fry, or a comforting skillet pasta with pan-seared sausage can all be made in a single pan. And don't forget the sides! A buttery skillet cornbread, crusty no-kneed bread, roasted root vegetables, or a grilled romaine Caesar can easily be made in a cast iron skillet. Don't wait for that dinner party to break out the cast iron cookware.
Soaking cast iron cookware in water
You've seasoned the pan, cooked an easy, delicious meal, and now you're faced with washing the cast iron cookware. The dread sets in. So, what's the best way to wash a cast iron pan? It's not complicated, as long as you follow three simple steps. A quick rinse with mild soap and water, dry completely with a clean towel, and put back on the stove over heat.
Here's why: Excess moisture can damage cast iron cookware since soaking for too long can cause it to rust. Submerging a new cast iron pan in water, or washing it in the dishwasher will likely cause it to rust. While there's plenty of fear mongering about the use of soap, the truth is, really, it's okay to wash your cast iron skillet with soap. As long as the cookware is well-seasoned, and you're efficient with cleaning, a bit of mild soap and water is just fine.
Scrubbing with heavy-duty cleaning supplies
Even once you understand how easy it is to clean cast iron, there are still varying schools of thought on how to effectively preserve the cookware. That said, there is largely consensus around one common mistake: aggressive scrubbing. And logically so. Harsh scrubbing can wear on the pan, with steel wool or abrasive cleaners ruining the hard work you've done to season the cookware.
Fortunately, there are a few proven tricks to remove the stubborn bits. Start by using a non-scratching scrubbing pad. If that doesn't work and you're still battling that last bit of food that simply won't loosen, add 2 to 4 tablespoons of kosher salt and a bit warm water when the pan is still warm. This tactic is known as a salt-scrub. As you wash, the salt will dissolve and will not impact your seasoning. When all else fails, why not try aluminum foil — a common kitchen item that's perfect for cleaning cast iron pans.
Not immediately drying cast iron cookware
After gently, and relatively swiftly, washing the cast iron cookware with water, dry it as soon as possible. Towel drying is typically sufficient, but to draw out the last bit of lingering moisture, place the pan over a stovetop flame for a minute or two. The added step gives you peace of mind that the cast iron cookware is as dry as possible, preserving the seasoning. Another way to ensure the moisture evaporates is popping the cookware in the oven at about 200 F to 300 F.
Cooking and cleaning with cast iron cookware should not feel stressful. Even if the cookware does become excessively submerged, you can rescue a cast iron pan by following your usual game plan of drying super well. After placing the cookware on the stovetop or in the oven, consider giving it a quick wipe with a few drops of a neutral oil with a paper towel or clean towel.
Storing cast iron cookware with a lid
Storing cast iron cookware properly is nearly as important as how you clean and dry it. Small tweaks can be a game changer when it comes to protecting the lifespan of the cookware. Most importantly, store your cookware without the lid to let it dry with ample airflow. While storing with a lid is a lovely kitchen aesthetic, it can trap moisture, causing the cookware to deteriorate over time.
If you're fortunate enough to own more than one cast iron cooking appliance, a freestanding storage rack can be an easy solution. Space can be an issue in smaller kitchens, so if storing with a lid is the only path forward, place a paper towel inside the cookware to soak up excess moisture and separate nested cast iron cookware. In a similar vein, for a clever storage trick that protects cast iron skillets from scratches when stacking, try placing paper plates in between your pans. This is an easy, cost effective way to prevent additional dings or scrapes when storing cast iron cookware.
Forgetting to preheat cast iron cookware
Cast iron cookware is known for its ability to retain heat, but not necessarily for an even heat distribution. This can lead to cold spots on the cooking surface which is problematic if a dish, such as frittata, which benefits from even heating. No one wants one side of their eggs to be raw. It's one of the reasons why it's absolutely crucial to preheat your cast iron pans. To avoid the mistake of uneven heating, preheat cast iron cookware in the oven, cranking the temperature up to 400 F.
Once the cookware is up to temp, be mindful that the cooking temperature is below the smoke point of the oil. Extra virgin olive oil has a lower smoke point when compared to more neutral oils. So extra virgin olive oil is not typically a go-to choice for cast-iron cooking since it can burn more easily. Multipurpose cooking oils such as standard olive oil, vegetable oil, sunflower oil, and rapeseed oil are all stellar options.
Using metal utensils for cast iron cookware
One of the easiest mistakes to avoid is choosing the wrong type of cooking utensil. If not used with caution, metal utensils can scrape the surface of the pan, leaving unintentional scratches or even chips. Put simply, metal utensils are a surefire way to shorten the cookware's longevity. To prolong the integrity of the cast iron, opt for silicone or wood utensils when stirring, sautéing, or flipping. Wooden utensils are best for stirring a simmering sauce. For an all-purpose option, silicone utensils can undergo higher temperatures and are an excellent choice for flipping seared meat, grilled fish, or roasted vegetables.
As for plastic utensils, this isn't solely guidance for cast iron cookware, but it is worth mentioning. There is a ton of discourse about whether you can really avoid eating or drinking microplastics — and limiting plastic cooking utensils is one place to start. Wooden or silicone utensils are typically your best bet when it comes to cast iron cooking.
Overcrowding the cast iron pan when cooking
Overcrowding a pan when cooking isn't unique to cast iron, but important to note since it can prevent food from getting a golden sear, completely defeating the purpose of choosing cast iron to begin with. In a process referred to as the Maillard reaction, amino acids react with sugars under high temperatures. Basically, it's a chemical reaction that causes food to start to brown and develop a depth of flavor. We're not able to achieve this reaction with a pan overflowing with too many ingredients.
To prevent the mistake of steaming your food, ensure ingredients are being cooked in a single layer with plenty of spacing. If not, try cooking in batches. Or if you're curious what size cast iron skillet do you actually need, when in doubt reach for a larger pan. A 10-inch pan typically works well, but 12-inch cast iron cookware will naturally allow you to fit more in the pan without the risk of overcrowding.
Leaving leftover food in cast iron cookware
Cast iron cookware is a quick way to make any dish look rustic yet impressive. Absolutely serve what you cooked — either sweet or savory — in a cast iron skillet. But a common mistake is storing the leftovers in cast iron. In general, moisture can further degrade cookware if the food left for extended periods of time. Remember, acidic foods in particular can break down the seasoning, and that includes leftovers.
It's not only about the longevity of the cookware. While theories about using cast iron cookware transferring traces of iron to your food have been largely debunked, food left in cast iron for too long can take on a slight metallic-like flavor. Fortunately, it's easy avoid. If you do have leftovers that need to go in the fridge, transfer to a storage container (we prefer glass). And of course, don't forget to wash and thoroughly dry cast iron pots and skillets after each use.
Using the same skillet for both sweet and savory dishes
If you're constantly using your cast iron cookware in the kitchen, as you should, consider having a dedicated pan for both sweet and savory dishes. That's because a new cast iron skillet can take on the flavors of what you cook, due to its porous surface. Try to avoid baking a sweet berry skillet crisp immediately following the garlicky pan-roasted fish filet you recently made for dinner. No doubt, they have two very different flavor profiles. Cast iron skillets can be quite affordable, so if it's a staple in your kitchen, consider keeping one for sweet and one for savory dishes.
Owning only one cast iron pot or pan is absolutely not a problem. Cast iron is a multi-purpose workhorse, after all. But be extra diligent about cleaning your cast iron cookware with a salt-scrub. And consider giving it a solid re-season before immediately switching from a savory to a sweet dish, or vice versa.
Forgetting to re-season cast iron pans
You've seasoned the cast iron skillet and you have the care down. You've become a cast iron pro. But before deeming yourself a true expert, note bare cast iron can be susceptible to corrosion. This is easily avoidable if you know when it's time to re-season the skillet. Most notably, if the food begins to stick to the pan. Or you may see the seasoning becoming chipped or slightly stripped. Keep an eye out for small rust spots, which likely means the black protective layer of polymerized oil is gone, so water and oxygen can reach the metal. A quick re-season will get you back on track. Similar to the initial seasoning process, pour on a tiny amount of neutral oil and bake for up to an hour.
If you absolutely must get cooking before you've re-seasoned your pan — you have to capitalize when the inspiration hits — steer clear of foods that are likely to adhere to the pan. Cheesy omelets or fudgy skillet brownies will stick without well-established seasoning. There's no limit to how often you season cast iron cookware; after the initial seasoning, you can season as often as you'd like.
Feeling daunted by caring for cast iron cookware
Cast iron cookware is a ubiquitous culinary tradition. In fact, it dates back to China in the sixth century, and, remarkably, many of the benefits of using cast iron really haven't changed. Unfortunately today, cast iron cookware has a reputation of being notoriously high maintenance. Once you parse out the facts, the key to avoiding common mistakes is to stick to the basics — and don't overcomplicate the process. Initial seasoning, a bit of mild soapy water, and drying the pan thoroughly is the path to practically indestructible cast iron cookware.
What's more, don't let preconceived notions about cast iron cookware deter you. Searing, frying, roasting, poaching, baking, there's honestly little that cast iron cookware can't do. Think beyond complicated recipes or high-heat cooking like pan seared steak; start relying on cast iron cookware for everyday cooking like a quick fried egg for breakfast or easy grilled cheese for lunch. Regardless of what you cook, cast iron is durable, versatile, and undoubtedly deserves a permanent place in your kitchen.