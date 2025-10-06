A Controversial Type Of Cornbread Is King At This Landmark North Carolina Barbecue Joint

Cornbread is just what it sounds like: bread made from cornmeal rather than wheat flour. It's simple, sure, but few can deny the pleasures of sinking one's teeth into a sweet, crumbly piece of the stuff, whether served as a little square with your meal or cut from a skillet. You'd think there wouldn't be much room for controversy in the cornbread field, but Skylight Inn found a way. The North Carolina barbecue fixture serves a simpler, less sweet cornbread than most, which may or may not be to your taste — but at least they're doing it their own way. (If you'd rather just use the boxed stuff, here are sixteen ways you can upgrade Jiffy.)

Most modern cornbread you'll find is enriched, in order to get that fluffy, flaky texture. Not only may it include regular all-purpose flour alongside cornmeal, but it also incorporates sugar and eggs to create something sweet and almost cakey. At the Skylight Inn, however, they have cornbread made from cornmeal, water, salt, and, well, that's pretty much it. Those who are more familiar with the other kind of cornbread might be caught off guard, but there's something appealing about simplicity, too. The recipe was developed back in the days when self-rising wheat flour was hard to come by in rural North Carolina. It was a matter of making the best of what you had — and in this case, the best they had was more than good enough.