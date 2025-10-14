Add Hot Dogs To Cornbread For A Major Upgrade

If someone asked you whether or not you'd ever eat hot dogs in cornbread, perhaps you'd give them a strange look and politely inform them about the existence of corn dogs, that Midwestern state fair classic. That's not exactly what this is about here. Corn dogs are typically made with cornmeal batter and other ingredients commonly found in cornbread (like flour and sugar), to be sure. Have you ever made cornbread with pieces of hot dog directly in them, though? There's no corn dog stick required, and you're likely to get a similar flavor with a few less steps.

You can make the cornbread through the usual 3-2-1 Jiffy cornbread hack or however you prefer to do it, and typically you can just add chopped hot dogs into the mixture while you're baking. Unlike the hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, the hot dog inside a larger chunk of sweet, crumbly cornbread adds a bit of chewy texture and meaty flavor. There's no deep frying necessary either — hot dogs are usually sold fully cooked straight out of the package, so the deep frying is really just for flavor and texture. In any case, your hot dog cornbread can work without it.