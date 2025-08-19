How To Turn Leftover Cornbread Into The Breakfast Of Your Dreams

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cornbread is one of the most versatile quick breads in the culinary world. It is a cinch to make, and whether you prefer your cornbread sweet or savory, it is altogether delicious. You can certainly serve it with chili or barbecue (which are both excellent options), but don't underestimate its use as a breakfast food. For guidance, we turned to Bryan Quoc Le, a food scientist, founder of Mendocino Food Consulting, and author of "150 Food Science Questions Answered." He suggested that enjoying cornbread in the morning is about way more than covering it with butter and honey; he likes to elevate it into French toast.

Quoc Le told us that, despite cornbread being rather crumbly, turning it into French toast works. He explained, "Cornbread has a higher fat content and a coarser crumb due to cornmeal, which changes both the absorption profile and structure under heat. Compared to lean breads like baguette or enriched ones like brioche, it results in a denser, more crumbly final product with a toasted corn flavor and a more savory baseline."

Still, cornbread's crumbly nature needs to be taken into account when you dive into creating this dish. Quoc Le told us, "Because cornbread is more fragile and has lower gluten development, it's prone to disintegration in custard. Letting it stale slightly increases firmness by reducing free water."