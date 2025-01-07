The Genius Way To Use Up And Transform Leftover Cornbread
Cornbread is an excellent addition to so many meals. A nice, big bowl of chili, a steaming cup of veggie-packed stew, freshly- fried chicken, or a big plate of barbecue. The sky is the limit. There are also many ways to whip up cornbread. You can add some maple syrup to make it the perfect combination of sweet and savory. You can use the iconic Tina Turner's preferred cornbread recipe, which starts with bacon lard. Or you could combine your cornbread batter with a box of yellow cake mix to make it even more hearty and delicious.
No matter how you enjoy your cornbread, it's a dish you can eat piping hot and oven-fresh, or that can be saved and eaten as leftovers. If you're worried about cornbread turning dry and stale, we have the perfect hack for you — cornbread croutons. These crispy delights are a brilliant addition to any salad, soup, or vegetable dish. They add a subtle sweetness and a detectable crunch to every bite.
Why cornbread croutons should be a staple in your kitchen
Croutons are a must-have pantry staple. They're even better when they're homemade, and they're unbelievably tasty when they're made out of cornbread. The good news is, cornbread croutons are ridiculously easy to make. All you need is some olive oil or butter, some salt, and your leftover cornbread. And no, your cornbread doesn't have to be stale. But, if your bread is on the fresher side, you may need to cook your croutons for longer to get the desired crunch. If you like them a bit softer though, you can use fresher bread.
No matter what you prefer, all you have to do is roughly cube your cornbread, put it into a bowl, and lightly mix it with the oil of your choice (just don't be too rough with it when combining, because cornbread tends to crumble). Pop your croutons in the air fryer, or put them on a baking sheet and throw them in the oven for 15-20 minutes. In terms of storage, your croutons should last in an airtight container on your counter for a week or so, and much longer in the freezer.