The Genius Way To Use Up And Transform Leftover Cornbread

Croutons are a must-have pantry staple. They're even better when they're homemade, and they're unbelievably tasty when they're made out of cornbread. The good news is, cornbread croutons are ridiculously easy to make. All you need is some olive oil or butter, some salt, and your leftover cornbread. And no, your cornbread doesn't have to be stale. But, if your bread is on the fresher side, you may need to cook your croutons for longer to get the desired crunch. If you like them a bit softer though, you can use fresher bread.

No matter what you prefer, all you have to do is roughly cube your cornbread, put it into a bowl, and lightly mix it with the oil of your choice (just don't be too rough with it when combining, because cornbread tends to crumble). Pop your croutons in the air fryer, or put them on a baking sheet and throw them in the oven for 15-20 minutes. In terms of storage, your croutons should last in an airtight container on your counter for a week or so, and much longer in the freezer.