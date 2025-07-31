The Pantry Staple That Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Cornbread

Some foods were born for each other. Peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, and my personal favorite combination, a hearty bowl of chili with a side of moist, crumbly cornbread. A plain slice will do the trick, but the wonderful thing about chili's best pal is there are plenty of ways to jazz it up and make it stand out. A couple of appealing methods include adding maple syrup to give the savory side a touch of sweetness or you can use the nostalgic 3-2-1 Jiffy cornbread hack to incorporate a tangy tomato flavor. It typically only takes a common pantry staple or two to elevate the side dish, but according to Vivian Villa, a chef, product development specialist, and founder of Villa's Authentic Sauces, you might be overlooking an obvious ingredient that contributes an earthy element to your cornbread while also improving the texture.

The next time you want to up the wow factor of the perfect side for your famous five-alarm chili, look no further than a humble can of black beans. "The addition of black beans would bring moistness and an earthy flavor to cornbread," Villa said. "Replacing some of the liquid in the recipe with the can liquid will bring additional flavor and moistness."

However, emptying a can of black beans into the batter without giving them a little attention first might be a mistake. "Adding drained, coarsely chopped black beans to a cornbread recipe keeps them from sinking to the bottom of the pan while baking," she said. "It is best to gently fold them in after the batter has been made."