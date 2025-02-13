For Next Level Cornbread, Reach For An Unexpected Tool

When it comes to finding a great side dish to pair with everything from fried chicken to pulled pork, nothing hits quite like cornbread. The easy-to-make classic is always a crowd-pleaser and best of all, it's ready to bake in a snap. But the next time you're planning to cook up a batch, consider doing things a little differently: shelf your cast iron, step away from the oven, and pull out a typically overlooked countertop appliance that helps the ever-versatile cornbread truly shine: a waffle iron.

Don't let the waffle iron's reputation as a breakfast-only tool deter you. The waffle iron has found fame as a savory-friendly appliance — you can use it to make the ingenious ramen waffle, as an unlikely way to reheat pizza, or a creative tool to make an ultra-gooey grilled cheese sandwich, and its potential doesn't stop there. The waffle iron is a clever way to quickly cook up a batch of cornbread, baking in just minutes — even faster than in the oven.