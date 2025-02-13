For Next Level Cornbread, Reach For An Unexpected Tool
When it comes to finding a great side dish to pair with everything from fried chicken to pulled pork, nothing hits quite like cornbread. The easy-to-make classic is always a crowd-pleaser and best of all, it's ready to bake in a snap. But the next time you're planning to cook up a batch, consider doing things a little differently: shelf your cast iron, step away from the oven, and pull out a typically overlooked countertop appliance that helps the ever-versatile cornbread truly shine: a waffle iron.
Don't let the waffle iron's reputation as a breakfast-only tool deter you. The waffle iron has found fame as a savory-friendly appliance — you can use it to make the ingenious ramen waffle, as an unlikely way to reheat pizza, or a creative tool to make an ultra-gooey grilled cheese sandwich, and its potential doesn't stop there. The waffle iron is a clever way to quickly cook up a batch of cornbread, baking in just minutes — even faster than in the oven.
Why you should waffle iron your next batch of cornbread
The advantages of cooking cornbread in a waffle iron go way beyond its quick cooking time. The high temperature of the iron leads to golden, crunchy cornbread with a soft, fluffy interior. What's more is that a basic cornbread recipe acts as an amazing blank slate to get creative, whether you're leaning either sweet or savory. Whether you use boxed mix or whip up your favorite recipe, it's a foolproof way to put a fun spin on a classic dish. You can add different ingredients to the batter, like shredded cheese, chopped ham, sliced jalapeños, fresh corn, or even wild Maine blueberries.
Once the crunchy waffle is baked to perfection, you can get even more creative. If you're looking for a savory application, top the cornbread waffle with pulled pork, fried chicken, or even a scoop of chili. If you're preparing the dish for breakfast or dessert, it's an ideal base for a spread of berries, whipped cream, or even just a healthy drizzle of honey with a touch of flaky salt on top.