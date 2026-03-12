The 12 Best Liquors To Use In A Boozy Cheesecake

When you want to turn a familiar cheesecake into something a little more grown-up, you can't go wrong with adding a splash of alcohol. Think of using alcohol in baking the same way you think about adding vanilla or citrus zest. These are ingredients that enhance the existing flavor profile. For example, coffee liqueur can intensify a chocolate cheesecake, while a dash of bourbon can highlight the caramel and brown sugar in a cheesecake topping. When used judiciously, liquor can enhance your already delicious showstopper of a dessert.

Boozy cheesecakes also bring a particular element of fun and surprise to the table. Your guests may expect chocolate, fruit, or vanilla flavors, but they might not expect a hint of rum or limoncello hidden in the filling or swirled into the topping. Even a small addition can transform a simple cheesecake into something celebratory and just a little bit more sophisticated without much extra effort.

The good news is you do not need the most expensive bottles to make this transformation work. Cheesecakes are actually one of the best recipes to use up leftover liquors stashed away in the back of the cabinet. Read on for tips on the best liquors to create a deliciously boozy cheesecake.