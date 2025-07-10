As one of the strongest alcoholic beverages you can drink, tequila's alcohol content ranges between 35% and 55% ABV. Its main ingredient is blue weber agave, which is cooked, shredded, and fermented before getting distilled into its final form. The plant is native to Mexico and grown in the five states where tequila is produced.

Other countries have started growing blue weber agave despite the restrictions. Far North Queensland in Australia, for example, has been cultivating the plant. California has also been growing a variety of agaves for distillation. South Africa, Peru, Venezuela, and India are doing the same.

However, since Mexico owns the legal rights for tequila, nothing distilled from blue weber agave outside of the country can be recognized or labeled as tequila. Tequila manufactured outside of the five authorized Mexican states can only be referred to as mezcal or agave spirit. Thus, even though it's not illegal for companies outside of Mexico to make what basically amounts to the same thing, it's unlawful for them to market their products as such. After all, tequila already has an established global presence, with a revenue amounting to $28.58 billion as of 2025. It's just good business for Mexico to protect an important sector of its economy in this way.