The Iconic Tequila Brand Chili's Uses In Its House Margaritas

Chili's margaritas are as popular as they are delicious, helping to fuel the company's recent resurgence. But no margarita would be complete without its tequila, and when it comes to Chili's, the chain's lineup of margaritas is no different. While Chili's uses several different tequilas in its specialty margaritas, each of the house margaritas — which come in classic lime, blackberry, mango, strawberry, watermelon, jalapeno, and dragonfruit — are always made using Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Tequila.

For those unfamiliar, Jose Cuervo is the world's largest tequila brand, making its use in margaritas — both at restaurants and at home — quite common. As for Tradicional Blanco specifically, the silver tequila is the original recipe for tequila created over 250 years ago. Some people assume the casual dining chain serves low-quality alcohol in its mixed drinks, but Chili's use of the popular tequila brand makes the restaurant much more inviting to consumers who are harder to please.