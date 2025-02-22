Why Jimmy Buffett Eventually Quit Drinking His Beloved Margaritas

Jimmy Buffett was definitely right in saying that many margaritas are noticeably sweet. These days, most standard margaritas contain at least 13 grams of sugar. Even low-calorie versions typically contain 8 grams of sugar. Of course, there are also many margaritas that contain much more sugar than this. For example, Texas Roadhouse's 18-ounce, frozen strawberry margarita contains a whopping 77 grams of sugar.

Despite giving up margaritas later on in his life, Buffett never stopped being a margarita purist, and we doubt he ever tried the cult classic Dr. Pepper margarita. In fact, Buffett almost confirmed as much in the USA Today interview, saying, "The other day I was watching Queer Eye and they were doing a makeover, and the guy had [...] just bad tequila and Mountain Dew. And I went, 'That's way too far, I'd never do that.'"

Now, this isn't the only polarizing beverage drink from the history of "Queer Eye" — looking at you, tomato juice lemonade — but it was one that stands most at odds with Buffett's go-to margarita recipe. Instead of drowning his tequila in Mountain Dew, Buffett liked to mix 2 ounces of gold tequila with a ½ ounce of white tequila, 1 ¼ ounces of lime juice, a ½ ounce of triple sec, and a splash of orange curaçao. Given this classy recipe, it's no wonder Buffett hated sweet margaritas.