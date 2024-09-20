What Is The Strongest Alcohol You Can Drink?

If you think an alcoholic product can't get much stronger than Everclear's 95% ABV, you're right, because Polmos Warszawa's Spirytus Rektyfikowany ekes past that by a single percent. Like Everclear, you're technically not advised to drink it straight, but rather use it for liqueurs, solvents, tinctures, perfumes, and in cooking. Be careful too — any alcohol at that concentration is extremely flammable. And even if you haven't heard of it, it's commercially available in the United States.

Considering this spirit is pretty much pure ethanol and a little water — twice as strong as your standard shot of whiskey, tequila, or vodka — use this for cocktails and mixers. I once tried the tiniest sip of Everclear straight just to see what it was like, and I immediately regretted it (seriously, it was just a tiny taste), because I felt the caustic burn all the way from my mouth down to my stomach. I can't imagine that drinking Spirytus Rektyfikowany straight would be any different.

One of the drinkable things you can make from spirits like Spirytus Rektyfikowany or Everclear include things such as limoncello (Everclear even provides a recipe), so technically you can drink it, just in a significantly diluted form, and arguably much more palatable. And speaking of, we have some pointers on the best ways to drink limoncello, in case you want to try making your own with a high-octane spirit like Spirytus Rektyfikowany.