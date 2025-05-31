Cheap Whiskey That's Surprisingly Tasty

When it comes to something like whiskey, there are a lot of people who have a lot of opinions. Sure, there are some guidelines on how to easily tell top-shelf whiskey apart from the not-so-great stuff, but we're going to throw caution to the wind and say that sometimes, you don't need to spend the equivalent of a week's worth of groceries on a bottle of whiskey to get something you're going to enjoy.

Will it be the kind of "good" that gets immortalized in poems and sonnets? Nah, but it could be the kind of good that gets immortalized in a really good country-rock-pop crossover song, and we're totally fine with that.

With that in mind, let's talk about some affordable bottles. Full disclaimer? This writer is a self-proclaimed whiskey girl and has been for years. With that comes trying anything and everything under the sun, only occasionally on a dare, and when you add in a healthy dose of willingness to judge not by a price tag, but by taste, it's amazing how things can open up. To put together this list of recommendations, I started with personal favorites and set a limit of carrying a national average price of $35 or less for a 750-milliliter bottle. And you're not just trusting me here. Each one of these picks has plenty of fans out there, proving that you don't have to break the bank to make a really good cocktail. I promise.