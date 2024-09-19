What, Exactly, Is Bonded Whiskey?

In order to be officially considered bottled-in-bond, American aged spirits like bourbon and rye whiskeys have to satisfy multiple criteria. First, it has to be bottled at a 50% alcohol by volume (100 proof) minimum, which is why bonded whiskeys tend to be strong. Then, it also has to be made by a single distillery in a single distillation season, which is designated by spring or fall. The whiskey also needs to be aged for at least four years, and it has to be done so in a U.S. bonded warehouse, which is where it's aged tax-free until it goes out the door for distribution.

Although the bottled-in-bond designation now sounds a little old-timey, it's still an indicator of how much effort was put into making these spirits at a certain level. Is it likely you'll find actual doctored-up moonshine on your liquor store's shelves? No. But if you see the bottled-in-bond mark on what you're about to purchase, you at least have a good baseline on what to expect from the product. And if you're just scanning over the whiskey shelf, you now know that if you see that demarcation, that this booze selection is going to pack a pretty decent punch.