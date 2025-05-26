The Cocktail Alton Brown Always Orders To Test The Bartenders

The art of bartending is a unique one, as even the most standard drinks can be made vastly differently depending on the skill level of the person making them. For Alton Brown, this discrepancy is incredibly noticeable. So, before Brown orders his favorite cocktail, the Boulevardier, from a new place, he likes to order a classic drink to see just how knowledgeable and capable the bartender is in their field. The beverage in question is none other than the Old Fashioned, a drink that is as old as the concept of whiskey cocktails itself (that's how it got its name, after all).

Brown mentioned this strategy of sussing out a bad bartender in an interview with "The Eater Upsell Podcast" in 2015. During the conversation, Brown was asked about his go-to drink whenever he arrives at a bar for the first time, to which he replied, "An Old Fashioned." The "Good Eats" host continued his response by adding, "Just tell them to make one and watch how they do it, because it involves several different skills, most of them ignored."