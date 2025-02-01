5 Ways To Give Your Jams And Jellies A Boozy Edge

Beer jelly is a thing in Germany, but unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be one of that country's top exported items. This means that if you want to try it, your best bet may be a DIY approach. For every pint of beer, you'll want a pound of sugar, plus a packet of pectin. (Unlike jam made with fruit, the beer doesn't contain any natural pectin of its own.) You basically just boil the mixture for about four minutes, then pour a little onto a chilled plate to see if it gels, If it doesn't set up, you may need to add a pinch of citric acid. If it looks like jelly, though, it's ready to pour into a sterilized jar.

So what can you do with beer jelly, assuming your experiment works out? It would be great with pretzels, of course, since this snack is practically beer's BFF, although crackers and cheese would also work. A grilled cheese and beer jelly sandwich sounds pretty great too, especially if it's made with sharp cheddar and maybe a few slices of bacon or ham. Beer jelly would make a fantastic glaze for roast pork, as well. Yep, we've got a bit of a porcine cuisine theme going on here — must be the German influence.