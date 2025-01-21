Does Baileys Really Need To Be Refrigerated?

Baileys Irish Cream is a casual drinking staple, especially if you're into milky beverages like mudslides. It's drinkable on its own (ideally chilled). And at a 17% alcohol-by-volume (ABV), it's a drink you can sit around with and sip on. But one of its main defining ingredients is the inclusion of actual dairy cream, which means that you're probably keenly concerned about whether or not it should be refrigerated once it's been opened.

The answer, surprisingly, is no. You do not, in fact, have to refrigerate Baileys once you've opened a bottle. This bit of information comes straight from the brand itself, who simply says, "No, Baileys does not have to be stored in the fridge. The recommended storages temperature for Baileys is 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 77 degrees Fahrenheit and not in direct sunlight." The product's total shelf life is two years from its bottling date, whether it's been opened or not, so be sure to use it up before then. Now you've got an excuse to splash it into your after-dinner coffee more often.