The Bright-Green, Old-School Pie You Don't See People Eat Anymore

Mint and chocolate is a dessert flavor partnership that just works. Thin Mints are perennially the best-selling Girl Scout cookies; mint chocolate chip is one of the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S.; and restaurants offer chocolate after-dinner mints as a sweet and refreshing palate-cleansing treat. But despite the combo's popularity, grasshopper pie — a bright-green dessert that's all about mint and chocolate — is one of those old-school pie flavors almost everyone has forgotten about.

Grasshopper pie derives from the vintage mint-chocolate cocktail that gave it its name. The pie features a chocolate cookie crust and a creamy and fluffy mint-flavored filling made with crème de menthe and chocolatey crème de cacao liqueurs. Unsurprisingly, there are no actual grasshoppers in it (although fried grasshoppers are a staple snack in Mexico). The dessert hit its height in the 1950s and '60s, when light and airy chiffon-style pies were in fashion. While its exact origins are hazy, "The American Century Cookbook" author, Jean Anderson, has said it may have come from a recipe booklet put out by Heublein Cordials and Knox gelatin.

The grasshopper cocktail that inspired the pie was created in 1918 by Philibert Guichet, whose family owned Tujague's Restaurant in New Orleans. He came up with it during a cocktail competition, combining crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and cream. Guichet finished second, and brought his new cocktail back to Tujague's, where it's still served today.