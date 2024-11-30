How Fried Grasshoppers Became A Staple Snack In Mexico

Visitors to Mexico City can find locals and tourists alike snacking on what may be an unusual protein to them: grasshoppers. The insects, typically referred to by the Spanish as "chapulines" on restaurant menus, are often fried as a snack on their own or used as toppings for tacos, chocolates, cocktails, and more. The low-calorie, high-protein food has been popular with generations of Mexicans but their history as a staple predates the nation of Mexico by thousands of years.

Chapulines are a traditional snack in the Oaxaca region of present-day Mexico (about 300 miles southeast of Mexico City), with archaeological evidence supporting their human consumption as far back as 3,000 years ago. Several indigenous groups, including the Mayans, ate chapulines as cures for assorted medical conditions until the arrival of the Spanish in the early 1500s.

The clash between the Old World and the New World brought a significant amount of cultural destruction to the various indigenous peoples of Mexico, which led to some groups being wiped out entirely. But the regional tradition of chapulines survived, eventually spreading through central Mexico and becoming a trendy food, often served with garlic and chile seasoning.